Here's The Actual Difference Between Dry-Aging And Wet-Aging Beef

Beef lovers know that the texture and juiciness of aged beef are key to its overall appeal. But what many don't realize is that the flavor of beef is deeply influenced by the way it's aged. Wet-aging and dry-aging are two distinct methods used to enhance and preserve beef, each process offering its own impact on taste, texture, and aroma. Jon Urbana, founder of KOW Steaks, told Tasting Table that both processes create a more tender beef, but each method delivers differently when it comes to flavor. Ultimately, dry-aging produces the best results.

According to Urbana, traditionally, beef used to hang whole in chilled packing houses, aging naturally on the caucus before going on the market. "That time in the cooler was essential for developing flavor and tenderness," he explains. In contrast, wet-aging seals beef cuts in vacuum-sealed plastic immediately after processing, allowing them to age in their own juices. "It's a more modern method, but doesn't develop the same depth of flavor," Urbana says. For steak fans looking for something more robust, dry-aging involves aging specific individual cuts in a climate-controlled environment, which releases moisture and enhances flavor. Urbana adds that, "At KOW, we still believe in the traditional dry-aging process — it's how you get that rich, buttery texture and deep umami flavor."