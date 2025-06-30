This Iconic California Sandwich Has Fueled A Century Of Culinary Beef

Downtown Los Angeles is a gnarly conglomeration of trendy restaurants, jewelry shops, former burlesque houses, and glacially moving traffic, so it's not usually on a tourist's must-see list. But there are two early 20th-century establishments that still draw in busloads, and both take credit for inventing the classic French dip sandwich. The battle between Philippe The Original and Cole's has been waged for over a century, and though there's circumstantial evidence that favors one restaurant over the other, it's not definitive. For the uninitiated, the French dip is basically thinly sliced roast beef piled into a French roll with a dipping bowl of rich au jus on the side. It's usually served with fries, but that's about as French as the sandwich gets.

Cole's has the distinction of allegedly being the oldest public house in Los Angeles. Henry Cole opened his eponymous restaurant/saloon in 1908 in the Pacific Electric Building, which was the railway hub for reportedly 100,000 commuters every day, many of whom stopped into Cole's for a bite and a beer. It's unknown when the establishment's head chef first made a French dip, but legend has it that he softened the crusty French roll by dipping it into gravy for a customer with gum problems. But there's an alternate version of the story. In a 1997 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gitti Beheshti, Cole's owner at the time, claimed the bread simply fell into the gravy for a customer, prompting another person in line to order their sandwich the same way.