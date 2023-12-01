Make A Rich Vegetarian French Dip With Portobello Mushrooms And Shiitake Jus

If you're a vegetarian and you think French dip sandwiches are simply not an option, we've got an alternate idea that is just as delicious as the classic version. The key is to swap the beef with portobello mushrooms, an ingredient that provides so much meaty flavor and deep umami that even meat lovers won't miss the beef at all. For inspiration, you can turn to our original recipe for vegetarian mushroom French dip sandwiches which actually uses a double dose of mushrooms.

"Dip the portobello mushroom-laden baguette into the warm shiitake mushroom jus and prepare to be truly satisfied," says Tanika Douglas, the Tasting Table recipe developer who created this recipe. "The flavors work cohesively to create a warming, filling lunch or dinner."

In Douglas' recipe, portobellos and shiitake mushroom jus are joined by other ingredients like caramelized onions, garlic, and slices of provolone cheese to give the essence of an authentic French dip sandwich. If you prefer to ditch the dairy, you can use dairy-free cheese or simply skip the fromage in your version of the sandwich.