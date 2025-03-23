Fresh Vs Dry Herbs: Which Is Better For Your Prime Rib Rub?

The classic conundrum: fresh or dry herbs? Prime rib is inherently flavorsome as it is, but thyme, oregano, rosemary, and sage are all among the seasonings that can give it an extra kick. It isn't just about establishing your pick of herbs; their state also matters. Tasting Table spoke to Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group and mastermind behind Guard and Grace, to shed some light on this decision process. "Fresh is always going to give you the best flavor," he reveals, "it just pops more." He admits there is a caveat, though.

Underseasoning is the biggest mistake you're making when seasoning prime rib. Your herb choice is going to be a factor in deciding how much to use. "If you don't have fresh herbs, dried ones work fine too," Guard says. "Just remember that dried herbs are more concentrated, so you might need a little less." There are plenty of tips you need when cooking with herbs, but generally speaking, fresh is where it's at when preparing a lip-smacking prime rib. Particularly because fresh herbs blend better with compound butter anyway — a backbone of any great rub.