The Effortless Way To Give Frozen Dinner A Restaurant-Quality Taste

Adding herbs to frozen dinners, much like any other regular dish, is just a few easy steps in the reheating process. For those stirring their food to life on the pan, a quick sprinkle of the dried herbs halfway through the cooking process is good enough. Fresh herbs, in general, are best when added right at the end because this keeps the freshness and aroma nearly intact when arriving on your dish. Another way is to quickly saute the fresh herbs and add them to the frozen dinner after you've reheated it, almost like an extra topping or garnish.

As for which herb to use, this all depends on your personal preference. If you're not sure where to start, take inspiration from the original dishes. A frozen pizza won't really taste like the ones you've had at a restaurant, but throw in some fresh basil or oregano and it's a close reminiscence. You've got a lot of seasonings great for sprinkling on pizza, so feel free to go beyond the herby realm and experiment with whatever else's sitting in your pantry. The same goes for frozen pasta. There are many delicious ways to upgrade frozen stuffed pasta, and just a bit of chive, parsley, or basil is the foolproof, easy one to try every time. For frozen fried rice, green onions, cilantro, and scallions are sure to impart an instant flavor lift.

