13 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Frozen Stuffed Pastas
When you're short on time, but want a meal that's wholesome and satisfying, frozen stuffed pastas can be a lifesaver. Ready in minutes and incredibly versatile, these handy ready-made packages of ravioli, tortellini, stuffed shells, and more are perfect for busy weeknights. But while they're convenient, frozen stuffed pastas often don't quite compare to a homemade dish, and that's where a few smart upgrades can come in.
Whether it's a simple add-in or a new cooking technique, you can easily turn these frozen staples into something that's full of delicious flavors and comforting textures. The trick is to pair them with the right sauces, toppings, and sides, whilst cooking the pasta to perfection. From creamy cheese sauces to roasted veggies, a sprinkling of fresh herbs to an elegant drizzle of truffle oil, there are countless ways to elevate your store-bought pasta. You can create a dish that's more indulgent, boost its nutritional value, or make the presentation look that bit more sophisticated. No matter your skill level in the kitchen, there's an upgrade that's sure to work for you. Most importantly, these techniques will leave you with a dish so good, no one would ever guess it started in your freezer!
Pair it with cheese sauce
Who can resist pasta smothered in a rich and velvety cheese sauce? For frozen stuffed pastas, this addition is a choice you won't regret. A creamy cheese sauce will coat the pasta beautifully, whilst enhancing the flavors of the filling and creating a luscious, ultra-comforting dish in just a few minutes.
To get started, whip up a quick cheese sauce by melting butter in a saucepan, whisking in a little flour to create a roux, and gradually stirring in milk until thickened. Then, add your cheese of choice. This could be a sharp cheddar, nutty Gruyere, tangy Parmesan, or combination of a few. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, plus any extra add-ins that take your fancy. A teaspoon of Dijon mustard can make an excellent pairing for the rich cheeses, whilst adding some minced garlic at the point of melting the butter can add a hint of aromatic goodness.
Once the sauce is ready and your pasta has been boiled and drained, toss the two together in the cheese sauce pan, until the pasta is fully coated in that creamy deliciousness. Cheese sauces work especially well with pastas that have a creamy filling, such as ricotta and spinach-stuffed ravioli or rigatoni.
Toss it in garlic butter
Often, the simplest additions to your cooking can have the biggest impact, and garlic butter is the perfect example of this. Tossing frozen stuffed pasta in a fragrant garlic butter sauce adds plenty of richness and aromatic flavor, whilst allowing the pasta filling to shine through. It's a super quick, elegant, and delicious way to spruce up a basic pasta.
Garlic butter is incredibly easy to prepare. Just melt a generous amount of butter in a small frying pan over medium heat, and add minced garlic, cooking until it's fragrant and golden. This should take no more than one minute. Make sure to keep an eye on it, as garlic can burn quickly. If desired, you could also throw in some chopped fresh parsley for extra herbaceous flavor, or a splash of lemon juice for some citrusy brightness.
After cooking and draining your pasta according to the package instructions, drizzle the garlic butter all over the top and toss well to ensure every piece is coated. The butter's richness and garlic's savory depth will complement a wide range of frozen pastas, from meat-filled tortellini to cheese-stuffed ravioli.
Stir through some pesto
Another quick yet incredibly flavorful way to take your frozen stuffed pasta to the next level is stirring through some pesto. This fresh green sauce is packed with bold herbs and nutty richness, which makes it the ultimate accompaniment to any pasta dish.
It's as simple as tossing the cooked stuffed pasta with a few generous spoonfuls of pesto, and you can do this in the same pan that you cooked the pasta in (drain the water away first, of course). You can either grab a convenient store-bought pesto jar, or whip up your own in a food processor with just handful of fresh ingredients. The classic recipe includes fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil. However, there are plenty of variations to try, such as switching the pine nuts for walnuts, the basil for cilantro, or adding capers.
For some extra freshness, you could also toss a handful of cherry tomatoes into your pasta dish, or wilt in some baby spinach for a quick boost of green goodness. If you're after a crunchy finish, try sprinkling toasted pine nuts or walnuts over the top of your pesto pasta.
Serve it with a medley of roasted veggies
A hearty side dish that can add a dose of color and nutrients to any meal, roasted vegetables pair brilliantly with a huge variety of foods, stuffed pastas included. Adding your favorite veggies to a simple store-bought pasta is an amazing way to introduce new textures and a touch of natural sweetness, whilst helping to enhance the savory fillings in the pasta and creating a more balanced meal.
First, choose a selection of vegetables. Carrots, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, butternut squash, and bell peppers are all excellent options, but feel free to use whatever you have in the fridge. Chop them up into bite-sized pieces, toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs or spices, and spread the veggies out on a lined baking sheet. Then, roast them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until tender and golden — for about 25 minutes.
While the veggies are roasting, cook your pasta according to the package instructions. Once everything is ready, toss the roasted vegetables with the pasta, along with any other additions of your choice. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice or sprinkling of shredded cheese wouldn't go amiss here, and the wonderfully caramelized vegetables would fit perfectly with a tomato-based sauce too.
Garnish it with fresh chopped herbs
Having fresh herbs in your kitchen is always a great idea, and these simple ingredients are one of the best ways to jazz up your ready-made pasta. A handful of fresh chopped herbs can add brightness, aroma, and transform the presentation into something altogether more sophisticated. Whether you're preparing mushroom-filled ravioli, spinach tortellini, or meat-stuffed shells, there's herbs waiting to make your dish look and taste more vibrant.
Some fantastic herb choices include parsley, basil, cilantro, and chives. Each has its own unique taste, with notes ranging from peppery to citrusy, but all will bring plenty of freshness that can work to balance the heaviness of pasta. Simply chop the herbs finely and sprinkle them over the pasta just before serving. Fresh herbs also do an excellent job of brightening up a store-bought marinara sauce. Try adding oregano or thyme to complement those sweet and tangy flavors. For creamier sauces, fresh dill or tarragon can work beautifully.
If you'd prefer to incorporate your herbs into a richer base, you can also mix them with some olive oil or melted butter, before drizzling this over the cooked pasta. This method will help to evenly distribute that herby essence throughout the entire dish.
Add plenty of grated Parmesan and black pepper
Few things can upgrade your pasta as effortlessly as a generous sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese and a grind of fresh black pepper. These classic toppings are the go-to garnish in many Italian restaurants, offering salty, nutty, and warm notes that elevate pasta with a satisfying simplicity. If you don't have time to prepare a sauce or infused butter, or cook up any sides for your pasta, this cheese and pepper combo can save the day.
Once you've cooked and drained your frozen stuffed pasta and transferred it to your favorite bowl, immediately top it with a heaping pile of freshly grated Parmesan. The warmth of the pasta will help the cheese melt slightly, creating a glorious silky coating. Next, grab your pepper mill and grind fresh black pepper over the dish. The pepper's subtle spice will contrast beautifully with the creamy or savory fillings often found in stuffed pastas.
Parmesan can also be substituted for Pecorino cheese, which has slightly stronger, tangier flavor, or even grated cheddar if you prefer a milder taste. If you'd like to make the dish even richer, stir a bit of melted butter through the hot pasta before adding the toppings. You could also sprinkle over some lemon zest for a citrusy zing.
Serve it with a Bolognese sauce
Another fantastic pairing for your frozen pasta is a hearty Bolognese sauce (that's right — it's not just for spaghetti!). The slow-simmered flavors of this meaty sauce can make even the simplest cheese or spinach-stuffed pasta feel like a rich and comforting complete meal.
If you're short on time, you can absolutely use a jarred sauce here, and there's always the option to enhance it with fresh ingredients like onions, garlic, or herbs. But, go all out with a homemade version, and your taste buds will thank you. First, sauté diced onion and garlic, before adding ground beef and cooking until nicely browned. Now, you can add a splash of red wine to deglaze the pan and simmer for a few minutes too cook off some of the alcohol. Then, it's time for the key ingredients to go in — tomato passata and tomato paste (try caramelizing this for extra flavor), which you'll add along with beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, herbs, and a pinch of sugar, salt, and pepper. Once the mixture has come to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and leave everything to cook for about 30 minutes.
Cook your frozen stuffed pasta while the sauce is bubbling away, then gently fold the pasta into the Bolognese. For a finishing touch, sprinkle your saucy pasta with grated Parmesan and garnish with fresh basil leaves.
Scatter over some toasted nuts
Toasted nuts might be something you tend to reach for as a salad garnish, but they also make a wonderful topping for a steaming bowlful of stuffed pasta. Nuts add a moreish crunch and a nutty, earthy flavor that balances the creamy, cheesy, or meaty fillings in raviolis, tortellinis, rigatonis, and more.
Many nut varieties can serve as a crunchy pasta topping, such as walnuts, pine nuts, almonds, or hazelnuts. There are a few different ways you can go about toasting them, too. An easy option is to toast them lightly in a dry skillet over medium heat, shaking occasionally, until they're golden and aromatic. Alternatively, you can toast nuts in the oven or air fryer. Just spread them out in a single, even layer and bake for between five to 10 minutes (the exact time will depend on the size of the nuts you're using). Be careful not to burn them, as this can result in a bitter taste.
If desired, you could also toss the nuts in some olive oil, salt, and a few other seasonings before toasting them. Choose herbs and spices that will complement the specific fillings in your stuffed pasta. Some great options include garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, rosemary, and thyme.
Toast it in the air fryer or oven
Surprisingly, boiling isn't the only cooking method you can use to prepare your frozen stuffed pasta. There's also an easy way to transform this convenient meal into something delightfully crisp and golden. Coat your pasta in a few basic ingredients and pop it in the oven or air fryer, and it'll create a crunchy outer layer whilst adding a wonderful toasty flavor. This technique works particularly well with store-bought ravioli.
To prepare the frozen pasta for toasting, first dip each piece in a mixture of egg and milk, and then into some breadcrumbs (season these with Italian herbs if desired). Then, spray a baking sheet with a little oil, and place the pasta on top in a single layer. Spray the tops with oil, and bake until crisp. This should take about 15 minutes in an oven, and eight minutes in an air fryer. For the ultimate crunch, you can also opt to deep-fry the pasta. Just transfer the coated pieces to a pan of hot vegetable or canola oil and fry until golden.
Serve your toasted pasta with a sauce or your choice, such as marinara, Alfredo, or even a spicy arrabbiata, and sprinkle some cheese on top. You can also serve the crispy pasta pieces as snacks or appetizers with a dipping sauce, rather than as a main meal.
Add crispy bacon and the cooking fat
If you're looking to add a rich, savory element to your pasta, crispy bacon is the answer. The smoky, salty crunch of bacon pairs perfectly with almost any type of frozen stuffed pasta, creating a hearty, flavorful dish that feels oh so indulgent despite being easy to prepare.
To get your bacon nice and crispy, one simple method is to fry it in a skillet. First lay the strips out in a dry, cold pan. Then, turn the heat to low and let the bacon start to cook gently. This will cause some of its fat to be released without the meat sticking to the pan, hence there's no need to add oil or butter. Continue cooking the bacon until it becomes crisp and browned, flipping it frequently, then set it aside onto a plate lined with kitchen paper. Once cooled, you can chop the bacon up into smaller pieces. Whatever you do, don't discard the rendered bacon fat that's left sitting in the skillet. This flavor-packed liquid will be perfect for tossing your stuffed pasta in before adding the crispy bacon.
You can also bake the bacon in the oven, by laying the strips out on a baking sheet and cooking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy — about 18 minutes. Once cooked, scatter the chopped bacon over the pasta, or stir it through for a more even distribution, so that every bite has a piece of that delicious crunch.
Turn it into a soup
For a super comforting meal that's great for enjoying during the winter months, trying turning your frozen pasta into a warming bowl of soup. By adding a few basic ingredients, you can create a one-pot meal that delivers all the cozy vibes.
You can toss stuffed pasta into just about any broth base, but something tangy and tomatoey works particularly well. To make a flavorful soup for your pasta, start by sautéing some diced onions, carrots, and garlic in olive oil or butter in a large pot. Once softened, pour in your choice of broth, such as chicken, vegetable, or beef, along with a can of diced tomatoes for a hint of sweetness and acidity. Add some herbs of your choice — perhaps oregano, basil, or thyme, and bring everything to a gentle simmer.
Drop the frozen stuffed pasta into the simmering broth, making sure they're fully submerged. Cook for the same length of time as you would if simply boiling in water, stirring every now and again to prevent the pasta from sticking. It should absorb the broth's flavors beautifully, whilst adding texture and sustenance to the soup.
Add a drizzle of truffle oil
One of the most effective ingredients for amping up the sophistication factor of any dish is truffle, and when used in the form of an infused oil, it couldn't be easier to add to your stuffed pasta. It's another pleasingly simple addition that'll give the dish an earthy, aromatic richness that makes it feel undeniably indulgent, without the need for meat.
After cooking your pasta, you can leave it as is, or toss it with a sauce that'll complement the truffle's distinct flavor. A basic garlic butter, or a creamy cheese sauce can work fantastically. Once the pasta is sauced, drizzle the oil over the top. Generally, just a small amount is needed to infuse the pasta with that amazing earthy taste.
As always, we highly recommend adding a sprinkle of grated Parmesan as a finishing touch, and fresh herbs like parsley or chives can make everything look more polished too. If you want to go all out, pair the truffle oil with some sautéed mushrooms to continue with the earthy, savory theme.
Top it with a fried egg
Want to add some extra protein to your pasta bowl? Topping it with a fried egg is a somewhat unconventional, but surprisingly delicious upgrade that's absolutely worth trying out. Eggs can make a great pairing for a whole host of store-bought stuffed pastas, with the rich, runny yolk acting as a silky sauce to coat the pasta pieces. This method is well suited to pastas stuffed with meat like sausage or bacon, as well as creamy and cheesy options.
While the pasta is cooking in a pan of water, fry your egg in a skillet with a little butter or olive oil, cooking it sunny-side up or over easy to your preference. Drain the pasta, and feel free to combine it with any other flavor-enhancing additions of choice, such as garlic butter, pesto, or crispy bacon bits. Once the pasta is plated up, carefully place the fried egg on top. You can cut into the glorious yolk and let it spill all over the pasta if desired. And don't forget those all-important final touches, whether that's a sprinkle of cracked black pepper, pinch of chili flakes, or scattering of chopped parsley.