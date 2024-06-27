How To Use Your Air Fryer To Toast Nuts In No Time

From flawless cheese crisps to a perfectly crisp pizza, there's no doubt that the air fryer has made its place comfortably in the kitchen. One rather unique use for an air fryer, however, is to toast nuts quickly and easily.

To toast nuts in an air fryer, simply add ¼ cup of the nuts of your choice to the bottom of your air fryer and air fry for three to six minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. If at the end of the cooking cycle you feel they need more time, air fry them for a minute or two at a time, until they are toasted to your liking.

You can use any variety of nuts, but there are a few things to keep in mind. If you are using smaller nuts, you may need to line the bottom of your air fryer with parchment paper to prevent the nuts from falling through the holes in your air fryer basket. Additionally, not all nuts cook the same. The higher the oil content in a nut, the faster it will cook. For instance, pine nuts and macadamia nuts are likely to toast the quickest. Due to their natural oil content, there's no need for a spray of cooking oil either.