Your Air Fryer Is The Secret For Flawless Cheese Crisps
Cheese crisps are the ultimate treat to satisfy your crunch craving. Moreover, they're perfect for anyone on a keto, low-carb, or gluten-free diet while offering not just a diet-friendly snack, but an exceptionally delicious one at that. To experience the full delight of these cheesy morsels, don't settle for the store-bought version — homemade cheese crisps are way better and pretty straightforward to prepare. And to make it even better, you can use an air fryer that conveniently cooks up those crunchy tiny slabs in minutes.
Many dishes that are traditionally cooked in an oven can in fact be converted into easy air fryer recipes, with cheese crisps being one of them. The reason is that the functionality of air fryers is quite similar to ovens (especially convection ovens): Hot air moves around in the appliance which allows the food to cook from all directions. More importantly, this mechanism contributes to the crisping process as the circulating hot air wicks away moisture from the surface of the food being cooked resulting in the signature crunchy texture we know and love. Additionally, to some extent, an air fryer may be better than using an oven because the appliance heats up faster than a regular oven, so your cheesy snacks will be ready to eat sooner.
How to air fry cheese crisps
The process of air frying cheese crisps is similar to using an oven. First, select your ingredients. Ideally, you only need cheese, but if you'd like a flavor boost, then include some seasoning of your choice. In our Keto Parmesan Crisp recipe (which uses an oven, but you can easily follow the same steps to air fry), recipe developer Susan Olayinka recommends everything bagel seasoning, which is one of our favorite options. However, you can also go with black pepper, onion powder, or garlic salt, or elevate your cheesy crisps with a more spicy seasoning like cayenne pepper or crushed red pepper.
And about the cheese, select one with a low moisture content and that melts easily. The most common options are cheddar, parmesan, or aged mozzarella. And finally, whether you use sliced cheese or grate a hard aged cheese will depend on you — either is fine.
Now set the air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the cheese slices in a single layer on the air fryer basket lined with parchment paper. For the shredded version, scoop about two tablespoons per pile on the lined basket and flatten them slightly. Cook for about five minutes, making sure you monitor the progress. The cheese will melt, crisp up, and brown slightly into delicious treats. Let them cool for a few minutes before digging in.