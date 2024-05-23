Your Air Fryer Is The Secret For Flawless Cheese Crisps

Cheese crisps are the ultimate treat to satisfy your crunch craving. Moreover, they're perfect for anyone on a keto, low-carb, or gluten-free diet while offering not just a diet-friendly snack, but an exceptionally delicious one at that. To experience the full delight of these cheesy morsels, don't settle for the store-bought version — homemade cheese crisps are way better and pretty straightforward to prepare. And to make it even better, you can use an air fryer that conveniently cooks up those crunchy tiny slabs in minutes.

Many dishes that are traditionally cooked in an oven can in fact be converted into easy air fryer recipes, with cheese crisps being one of them. The reason is that the functionality of air fryers is quite similar to ovens (especially convection ovens): Hot air moves around in the appliance which allows the food to cook from all directions. More importantly, this mechanism contributes to the crisping process as the circulating hot air wicks away moisture from the surface of the food being cooked resulting in the signature crunchy texture we know and love. Additionally, to some extent, an air fryer may be better than using an oven because the appliance heats up faster than a regular oven, so your cheesy snacks will be ready to eat sooner.