The Extra Step That Will Totally Elevate Your Cheese Crisps

To take the flavor up a notch with other spices, we've got a few suggestions. Spicy cheese crisps are ideal to add heat to a salad or snack mix, so consider cayenne pepper, aleppo pepper, adobo, or crushed red pepper. Match the flavors of the other components of the dish, like with turmeric or curry powder for Indian dishes, chili powder or ground anise for Mexican flare, and Italian seasoning will give the cheese crisps a touch of Mediterranean flavors. Or keep it simple and reach into your spice cabinet and use garlic or onion powders.

And if you don't like the cheddar in our recipe, use another variety. There are reasons why some cheeses melt better than others, so use a variety that's soft and high in fat. Some types of cheese that are good substitutes include Monterey jack, mozzarella, gouda, asiago, gruyere, or a combination of any of these cheeses.

After you decide on the spices and cheese and bake accordingly, it's hard not to snack on the cheese crisps right out of the pan. However, cheese crisps are a crunchy addition to tacos, add crunch and flavor to salads, give a savory touch to homemade snack mix, work as a cheesy vessel for your go-to dips and sauces, or in any other form you want to eat the cheesy snack.