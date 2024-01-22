Elevate The Taste And Texture Of Canned Tomato Soup With Toasted Nuts

Short on time, you reach for the canned soup in your cupboards to put together a quick meal. While the soup simmers on your stove, get ready to turn your ready-made ingredients into a presentation that looks made from scratch. With a simple garnish of toasted nuts, your bowl of soup can offer a feast not only for your eyes but also for your growling stomach.

Adding a soup garnish is one of the easiest ways you can elevate your dish, and sprinkling a handful of toasted nuts over the surface of your ladled soup is a culinary move that requires little skill. Whether you buy pre-packaged almonds that have been slivered, roasted, and seasoned or have set out to toast a few packages of delicate pignoli or pine nuts in your kitchen, the simple addition can quickly convert a so-so meal into a memorable one. Once you've crowded one soup bowl with crunchy pieces of nuts, you'll be looking for other ways to add texture and flavor to these easy comforting dishes.