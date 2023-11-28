Take Vegetable Soups To The Next Level By Finishing With A Robust Garnish

Vegetable soups can serve as the perfect precursor to a meal, a comforting side dish, or a warming winter snack. But if your veggie soup errs on the lighter side, you may need to bulk it up a bit if you want it to step into the spotlight as a meal in and of itself. An easy way to elevate even the lightest soup? Finish it off with a hearty garnish.

While many of us may consider garnishes to be an addition that simply makes a dish look pretty, the extra ingredient(s) can take your food to the next level by adding plenty of extra flavor and texture. In the case of a light vegetable soup, a robust topper can make all the difference between an appetizer and a main course.

There are seemingly endless ways to creatively garnish your go-to soups, but if you don't know where to start, we recommend following a piece of advice we picked up from none other than Ina Garten. In an episode of her cooking show, "Barefoot Contessa," the star says she likes to finish off her creations with a garnish related to the flavors found inside the dish, so that whomever she's serving "knows exactly what to expect" from the rest of the plate. It's a simple yet clever rule to follow with all sorts of recipes, including soups. To start, that could mean topping your split pea soup with peas or your creamy pumpkin soup with roasted pumpkin seeds.