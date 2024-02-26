Crisp Up Store-Bought Ravioli In The Oven For An Easy Snack
Amongst the various types of stuffed pasta, ravioli remains one of the most popular. Uncomplicated and delicious, it's filled with all kinds of savory ingredients such as lobster, beef, ricotta, or salmon. Whether covered in a creamy brown butter sauce or marinara, we can't get enough of it. However, ravioli can be turned into the ultimate crispy snack when placed in the oven.
Though the Midwest unfairly isn't regarded as a bastion of culinary greatness, the drunken mishap that led to the invention of toasted ravioli serves to help correct that. The classic St. Louis dish is doused in milk, covered in breadcrumbs, and fried to perfection. While toasted ravioli rely on deep-frying, baking yields a similar, healthier result. After dipping the store-bought cheese ravioli in milk, cover it in Italian breadcrumbs and a dash of parmesan for good measure.
Once you've baked the ravioli at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until golden brown, the ravioli will have a crunchy, savory coating. The first bite will reveal softened cheese that pulls apart and melts in your mouth. Thanks to the herby Italian breadcrumbs, the baked ravioli can be eaten on its own as a snack. If you're whipping up a batch for a party or gathering, marinara, bright and fresh pesto, or ranch can work as dipping sauces.
How else can you make ravioli in the oven?
Preparing ravioli in the oven doesn't have to produce only crispy ravioli — it's a great way to make a baked ravioli casserole as well. You can have tender ravioli covered in a savory sauce without having to boil it beforehand. Since ravioli comes with various fillings, switch things up by using solely cheese ravioli or mixing it with beef or lobster.
For cheese ravioli, saute ground beef or lamb with marinara sauce before adding a layer of sauce and ravioli to a baking dish. Add the ground meat to the sauce, then add ravioli and shredded mozzarella on top. Serve this meaty dish with a light side, like simple sauteed broccoli or roasted cabbage wedges.
Mushrooms can also be used to make a baked ravioli casserole, especially when using lobster or butternut squash ravioli. The veggies bring an umami quality to the sweeter pasta and bulk it up without tasting too heavy. Saute the mushrooms and add vegetable stock and some flour once it's browned. Layer the marinara sauce and mushrooms in a baking dish with the ravioli on top and cover everything with mozzarella.