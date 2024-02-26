Crisp Up Store-Bought Ravioli In The Oven For An Easy Snack

Amongst the various types of stuffed pasta, ravioli remains one of the most popular. Uncomplicated and delicious, it's filled with all kinds of savory ingredients such as lobster, beef, ricotta, or salmon. Whether covered in a creamy brown butter sauce or marinara, we can't get enough of it. However, ravioli can be turned into the ultimate crispy snack when placed in the oven.

Though the Midwest unfairly isn't regarded as a bastion of culinary greatness, the drunken mishap that led to the invention of toasted ravioli serves to help correct that. The classic St. Louis dish is doused in milk, covered in breadcrumbs, and fried to perfection. While toasted ravioli rely on deep-frying, baking yields a similar, healthier result. After dipping the store-bought cheese ravioli in milk, cover it in Italian breadcrumbs and a dash of parmesan for good measure.

Once you've baked the ravioli at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until golden brown, the ravioli will have a crunchy, savory coating. The first bite will reveal softened cheese that pulls apart and melts in your mouth. Thanks to the herby Italian breadcrumbs, the baked ravioli can be eaten on its own as a snack. If you're whipping up a batch for a party or gathering, marinara, bright and fresh pesto, or ranch can work as dipping sauces.