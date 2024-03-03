Use Fresh Herbs To Easily Brighten Up Store-Bought Marinara Sauce

Store-bought marinara sauce usually tastes like a compromise, but it doesn't have to. It's not that all jarred pasta sauces are bad, they just pale in comparison to the real thing, and we usually only turn to them out of convenience. When it's a weeknight, you have 15 minutes to make dinner, and you need something easy and filling that won't be disappointing, jarred pasta sauce does the job it was created to do.

But, what if you could get the best of both worlds? While you won't reach the highs of a long-simmering homemade tomato sauce, you can utilize just a handful of ingredients and techniques that will massively boost the flavor of jarred marinara sauce with little effort and time. Cooking for just a few minutes can deepen the flavor, and so can adding tomato paste, but one of the biggest additions that can lift it up is fresh herbs.

Most jarred marinara sauces aren't bland but they are one-note, with little of the depth that you get from hours of cooking with aromatic ingredients. Fresh herbs can add a big burst of flavor that will make your sauce much more complex with only a quick minute of chopping. The bright taste of herbs also helps wake up a sauce that can feel a little dull and, well, less than fresh after being made to sit on a shelf for months. It may be an imitation of the real thing, but it's a real good one.