Use Rich Tomato Paste To Liven Up Store-Bought Marinara Sauce

Often, on busy evenings, you may find yourself whipping up some sort of quick pasta dish. To make the meal even easier, you also probably resort to a store-bought jar of marinara sauce. There's certainly nothing wrong with jarred sauces — especially if you go with a highly ranked pasta sauce brand — but it's not hard to admit that a made-from-scratch version would be better. Luckily, there are ways to upgrade jarred sauces — including adding tomato paste.

By adding rich tomato paste, you'll instantly up the ante on the tomato flavor, making it stronger and much more concentrated; just a spoonful or two will make a major difference. All you have to do is add the desired amount while the sauce is simmering on the stovetop. Or, you can add a few scoops right into the jar. To take it to the next step up, you can saute the tomato paste in olive oil on the stove before adding it to the sauce, which this will bring out an even deeper, richer flavor.