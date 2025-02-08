The Zesty Sauce That Tempers Overwhelmingly Rich Prime Rib

A succulent slice of unadulterated prime rib is heavenly when done right. However, this expensive cut of beef can taste overwhelmingly rich on occasion because of its abundance of fatty marbling. While this distributed fat is the magic stuff that makes prime rib so juicy, it can also overwhelm the palate with its unctuous consistency. Serving prime rib with a zesty sauce that cuts through its inherent richness is a flavorsome way to solve this problem. In our eyes, the best of the bunch is a tangy and aromatic dill sauce.

A classic dill sauce is a simple but glorious blend of mayo, lemon, juice, seasonings, and lots of fresh dill (of course). Typically served with fish, the brightness of the sauce offsets the fatty richness of a side of salmon or a freshly grilled mackerel. The citrusy bite, which comes courtesy of the lemon, counteracts the oiliness of the fish while a dash of minced garlic lends aroma and flavor. Serving dill sauce with prime rib does the same job and balances out the richness of the protein, derived from the generous measure of fatty marbling running through the cut. Moreover, the grassy notes in the chopped dill, which have an aniseed-like quality, have a refreshing taste that almost cleanses the palate on every bite. Prime rib is often paired with horseradish, as its burst of spicy heat tempers its richness, but the zestiness of a homemade dill sauce can be used to the same effect without all that fierceness.

