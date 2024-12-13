Why Prime Rib And Horseradish Are Such A Common Pairing
Prime rib tends to be a more expensive cut of meat, often reserved for special occasions. When foodies bring that bad boy home from the butcher shop, they want to be sure they'll get it right – which is why countless home cooks have turned to the bold, pungent power of horseradish. Meat-lovers know that prime rib prepared well is worth the splurge, and this single ingredient takes the savory cut to new heights, packing impressive flavor and dimensionality. Ultra-tender prime rib comes from the rib section of the steer, a highly desirable cut for its natural richness and lush fat marbling (prime rib has the most fat marbling, followed by choice grade prime rib and select grade).
Horseradish belongs to the same family as mustard and wasabi. Once it's cut open, this cruciferous root vegetable releases intense, pungent spiciness. There's no lingering capsaicin heat, as with hot peppers, but a sharp, quick, radish-esque hotness that can cut through the weight of savory prime rib. To be clear, we're talking about grated fresh horseradish or tangy prepared horseradish, not to be confused with jarred horseradish cream sauce.
To do the pairing, use ⅛ cup of grated fresh horseradish per pound of prime rib. Plan on ½-¾ pound of prime rib per person if boneless, or one pound per person if bone-in. To complete the meal, pair your pungent horseradish prime rib with a side of horseradish mashed potatoes and a glass of Napa Valley cabernet.
Generations of foodies around the world can't be wrong – horseradish takes beef to the next level
Horseradish was first cultivated in Eastern Europe. The Ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians dug it and, by the 1600s, it was standard for all beef and oysters in England to be served with horseradish. Jewish foodies in Eastern Europe and Russia have given horseradish a place of honor on the Passover Seder plate since the Middle Ages (1000-1300) as a maror bitter herb. It also stars in beet chrain, a traditional Slavic Easter relish.
Horseradish found a market in the U.S. with the arrival of European immigrants during the 1850s, especially in the Midwest. When Pittsburgh-based condiments giant Heinz released its first-ever bottled product in 1869, it was horseradish rather than its iconic ketchup (which wouldn't arrive until 1876 and wouldn't outpace Heinz horseradish sales until the 1950s). The point is, horseradish has been a foodie-favorite condiment for centuries, and it's been paired with beef for just as long.
That bold horseradish can act as a flavorful crust on the outside of your prime rib or it can be transformed into a dipping sauce instead of au jus. The crust method is a mashed-together combination of salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic, and horseradish rubbed across the surface of the rib before roasting. To turn it into a dipping sauce, mix some Bookbinder's prepared horseradish with sour cream, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Add mayonnaise for a thicker texture or Worcestershire for umami depth.