Why Prime Rib And Horseradish Are Such A Common Pairing

Prime rib tends to be a more expensive cut of meat, often reserved for special occasions. When foodies bring that bad boy home from the butcher shop, they want to be sure they'll get it right – which is why countless home cooks have turned to the bold, pungent power of horseradish. Meat-lovers know that prime rib prepared well is worth the splurge, and this single ingredient takes the savory cut to new heights, packing impressive flavor and dimensionality. Ultra-tender prime rib comes from the rib section of the steer, a highly desirable cut for its natural richness and lush fat marbling (prime rib has the most fat marbling, followed by choice grade prime rib and select grade).

Horseradish belongs to the same family as mustard and wasabi. Once it's cut open, this cruciferous root vegetable releases intense, pungent spiciness. There's no lingering capsaicin heat, as with hot peppers, but a sharp, quick, radish-esque hotness that can cut through the weight of savory prime rib. To be clear, we're talking about grated fresh horseradish or tangy prepared horseradish, not to be confused with jarred horseradish cream sauce.

To do the pairing, use ⅛ cup of grated fresh horseradish per pound of prime rib. Plan on ½-¾ pound of prime rib per person if boneless, or one pound per person if bone-in. To complete the meal, pair your pungent horseradish prime rib with a side of horseradish mashed potatoes and a glass of Napa Valley cabernet.

