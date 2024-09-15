The Absolute Best Side Dish Pairings For Classic Prime Rib

When you have an impeccable entree, it's only right to serve it with sides that mirror its excellence. Prime rib is a premium cut of beef fit for dinner parties, events, and anytime you're in the mood for a quality dish. To do the meal justice, we spoke to an expert for ideas on the best sides to pair with classic prime rib.

Prime rib is rife with marbling, making it soft and supple while giving it a rich, savory taste. Whether you like to roast it low and slow or speed things up by making Instant Pot prime rib, executive chef Matthew Kreider of Steak 954 thinks the prized meat is perfect with cozy side dishes. "Everyone loves their creamed spinach and mashed potatoes, they are classics," he says. Rather than going with a mundane side salad, a classic creamed spinach recipe amps up the vegetable, giving it a tangy, creamy spin that complements prime rib's buttery flavor.

Mashed potatoes are another excellent choice for prime rib, especially due to their versatility. You can keep things simple with salt and pepper or give the side a nutty effect by making creamy garlic mashed red potatoes. Really, any flavored mashed potatoes make the perfect match for tender prime rib. For Kreider, he gives his a fiery boost. "I like to add a nice horseradish cream to the mashed potatoes for something special," he says.