8 US Presidents Who Appreciated Good Food
Throughout history, U.S. presidents have been known for their groundbreaking policies, unforgettable scandals, and unique leadership styles. They are remembered fondly or infamously, depending on who you ask. However, it's important to remember that those who have held the highest office in the country were more than just politicians. They were parents, spouses, artists, athletes, hunters, and even cooks. Some of them were incredible foodies, sometimes wielding a spatula themselves, and other times appreciating the culinary arts with a fork. Some of these men used food as a way to bring cultures together, to build bridges, and mend political wounds. Others used food as a vehicle to relate to their voters or saw it as a way to unwind after endless conferences and paperwork. There were eight U.S. presidents who not only appreciated good food, but were known for it during their time in office.
As a chef and cultural anthropologist with a focus on food, I like to look beyond what foods these historical figures enjoyed. Food, throughout history, has been used as more than a form of sustenance. Food trade melds cultures and stimulates economies, religious traditions almost always involve some aspect of food, and, most importantly, food brings people together. These U.S. presidents knew the power and strength food held, and loved to mow down. Their appreciation for good food is relatable, whether we liked their policies or not. Let's do a deep dive into former U.S. presidents who loved food, just like you and me.
Dwight D. Eisenhower
When it comes to hobbies and interests, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower had plenty. He particularly enjoyed spending time on the ranch, where he cooked for his guests, fished, played golf, and painted. He would fish for brook trout in the St. Louis Creek and cook them up for breakfast, calling them "brookies". He appreciated quality dining across the board, but his absolute favorite foods were roast stuffed breast of veal, trout, quail hash, beef stew, and rare steak. Clearly, the 34th president enjoyed his meat, but on the side, he also appreciated fluffy turnips, string bean almondine, and the president's corn pudding. "Ike's soup" was a flavorful vegetable concoction cooked in chicken broth that was named after Eisenhower and appreciated by many.
But, more than anything, Dwight D. Eisenhower enjoyed grilling. In fact, he used a two-sided portable grill with burners, called a "Partio Cart," to enjoy outdoor cooking and showcase the commodities that came with the booming economy. He took his grilling one step further to prepare his steak on burning embers, a cooking method known as "dirty steak." And, no, I don't mean on grates over the embers; this steak came directly in contact with the coals. He used his love of food to bond with other leaders, like Queen Elizabeth II, who famously offered to send over her beloved scone recipe to the former president.
Thomas Jefferson
While some U.S. presidents had a general love of food, Thomas Jefferson's scope of interest was more narrow. Although he was an adventurous eater, one particular cuisine caught his attention: He adored French cooking and was determined to transport it stateside. He was eager to learn all he could about French cooking and had his slave, James Hemings, master the art. This is how he was able to successfully bring authentic French cooking to the White House.
In addition to enjoying perfected French cuisine, Thomas Jefferson also appreciated freshly grown produce from his garden. Jefferson was weirdly fixated on his favorite veggie, peas. He and his neighbor would have a competition each spring to see who was the first to produce ripe peas. Whoever won would host the other at a pea-themed dinner party. He was also cited to have first introduced broccoli to the United States, and grew the first American apple variety, Roxbury, in his orchard.
He also knew how to enjoy the simple things. Jefferson's favorite muffins were made with just 3 ingredients: Flour, yeast, and water. For all his love of food and agriculture, he was named by Gourmet Magazine as one of the "top 25 most influential food figures." He was fascinated by new kitchen tools, like pasta makers, and was open to innovation in a way that allowed him to be at the forefront of culinary trends. Who knew this founding father was such a foodie?
Chester Arthur
Some U.S. Presidents had refined palates, others zeroed in on a particular type of cuisine, and some had very unique flavor preferences. Some foods that might seem out of the ordinary to us in modern-day America may have been a delicacy of the time period. Chester Arthur regularly enjoyed a food you may never have heard of, but it was a very popular meat during his presidency. So much so, that Americans almost ate them into extinction. Well, that animal was a turtle, and this POTUS really enjoyed a good turtle steak.
At the time, turtle meat was expensive and reserved for the wealthy. It was often used for turtle soup, which became less accessible during prohibition, as sherry was a main ingredient. With two major ingredients difficult to source, mock turtle soup was born, which may ring a more familiar bell with modern Americans, rather than turtle steak.
Beyond turtle meat, Chester Arthur was known for his lavish lifestyle that extended to both his wardrobe and dining preferences. His long and sumptuous dinners involved decadent food and drink, and he often served items like oysters, seafood, lamb chops, rare roast beef, and, of course, turtle steak. So, although Arthur's elegant lifestyle was sometimes criticized, it did bring a level of culinary sophistication to the White House.
Jimmy Carter
Growing up on a peanut farm, Jimmy Carter had always been connected to food and agriculture. He enjoyed good American cooking, which helped to connect him to his voting demographic. Unlike many of the U.S. presidents who were primarily foodies in the dining room, Jimmy Carter knew a thing or two about cooking, and he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, shared duties in the kitchen. However, Jimmy ensured that his staff was able to create authentic Southern staples.
This former POTUS knew that business could be done productively over good food, and used the tradition of breaking bread to converse and come to agreements with other diplomats. These dinners were sometimes traditional and formal, but others included outdoor barbecuing. Jimmy Carter preferred country food, which came as an unexpected request for the White House chefs, who were used to cooking in a more traditionally refined, upscale manner.
At the end of the day, one of his favorite ingredients of all time looped back to his childhood: Peanuts. He loved Rosalynn's peanut butter pie, fried peanuts, peanut butter sandwiches, and boiled and roasted peanuts. Even with a status as the president, Jimmy Carter stuck to his roots and what he loved, and he wasn't afraid to use them to his advantage. Isn't the ultimate comfort food that which you enjoyed in childhood? Well, it's no different, even for someone with a staff of chefs.
William Henry Harrison
Food has been used throughout history as a status symbol. If you're able to access rich, decadent, and rare delicacies, it can be a flex, especially in a culture with a present hierarchy or in the political world. For presidents, the foods they ate publicly, endorsed, and served were more than just a reflection of their unique flavor preferences. William Henry Harrison used food as an important vehicle in his campaign to connect to his voters. The goal was to make Harrison relatable, down-to-earth, and trustworthy. His appointment was easy to spin as an uppity elitist, so the angle worked flawlessly. The Ohio-born politician drank hard cider, lived in a log cabin, and ate hominy and fried meat. During his campaign, that's exactly what he fed to his voters: Rustic, American fare.
This led to William Harrison feeding his voters squirrel stew on election day. This popular stew, called burgoo, is made with chopped vegetables and a meat — in this case squirrel. Voters often traveled great distances and were appreciative to have a hot meal waiting for them. William Harrison not only understood the draw that food had, but also that what he served mattered. Squirrel was an accessible meat at the time, and it was a food of the common folk. William Henry Harrison appreciated the importance of good food and the power that it held.
Abraham Lincoln
One of our most recognized presidents, Abraham Lincoln, was famous for leading the United States through the Civil War and initiating the abolition of slavery.Beyond his accomplishments in politics, Honest Abe was one of the few presidents who's been recognized for knowing their way around the kitchen. Rae Katherine Eighmey, food historian and author of "Abraham Lincoln In The Kitchen: A Culinary View of Lincoln's Life and Times," did a deep dive into Lincoln's life through food. We know that Abe strapped on his famous blue apron to cook dinner for the boys, alongside his beloved Mary. Eighmey theorized that Lincoln learned to cook as a resourceful child after his mother passed, when he had to take over the homemaking. Eighmey also notes that Lincoln's favorite food was the humble apple, and that he couldn't get enough cornmeal pancakes. Like many presidents before and after his time, Lincoln loved to grill. He turned his grill into a backyard cast-iron stove where he enjoyed outdoor cooking.
Not an uppity gourmand, Abraham Lincoln enjoyed simple fare and didn't have a large appetite. In fact, he ate a light diet, which sometimes had to do with anxiety related to political pressure. However, he couldn't turn down a favorite, chicken fricassee with gravy and biscuits, even when the going got tough. This just so happened to be Lincoln's last meal. While he wasn't traditionally a foodie, he cooked and appreciated simple staples and comfort foods, which settled him during the most strenuous times.
Theodore Roosevelt
While some presidents are known exclusively for their political platforms, Americans were well aware of Theodore Roosevelt's passion for the great outdoors and hunting. And, along with those hobbies came a love of picnics and campfire cooking, perhaps out of necessity some of the time, as it comes with the territory. He enjoyed simple foods, a smoky flame, and a breath of fresh air with each bite. Because he respected animals, he often butchered his game and felt hunting for sport was cruel.
Theodore Roosevelt did, however, have some dining preferences that brought him comfort. He enjoyed fried chicken prepared with white gravy soaked right into the meat. His coffee order was not what you'd might think, as the president sometimes enjoyed up to seven sugar cubes in his coffee, and had an incredible sweet tooth. However, his tea preferences had quite a global reach, with Hu-Kwa being his favorite. But, beyond tea, he didn't have a strong desire for global cuisine or beverages. Things were kept simple in the kitchen during his presidency. And, although Roosevelt is known as an eater of meats and a consumer of oysters, he also enjoyed greens, particularly dandelion greens and fiddleheads.
Barack Obama
Now, when it comes to presidential foodies, there is much evidence that former POTUS, Barack Obama, knows his way around a fork. His 2016 feature on Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" alone gave insight into Obama's appreciation for both food and culture, as he and Bourdain bonded over Asian street food. The Obamas, Michelle in particular, have always been recognized for the importance they place on healthy eating. You may remember the Let's Move initiative, aimed at making healthy food accessible and affordable. However, the 44th president's favorite food is an all-American cheeseburger, and he loves his breakfast eggs and toast. Beyond these favorites, he's known for his appreciation of Asian fusion, fancy, top-tier restaurants, local joints, and his experimental eating habits, which strike a balance between open-minded and relatable to the everyday American.
Although his appreciation for dining is apparent, Barack Obama has only three meals that he can confidently cook, according to Michelle. His expertise extends to stir-fry, omelets, and a "mean" chili. During the Obama administration, food was cooked, appreciated, and discussed in relation to both healthy eating and the culinary arts. Obama invited famous chefs, like Marcus Samuelsson and Bobby Flay, to the White House and showed great respect for their culinary talent. So, whether the former president is enjoying Asian fusion in Hawaii or mowing down on a good old cheeseburger, we just know he is fully appreciating the experience.