Dirty Steak Was The Unusual Cooking Method Enjoyed By President Eisenhower

From a classic cast iron reverse sear, to a sous vide circulation or simple grill-top sizzle, there are many ways to prepare a delicious steak. All have their merits, with particular flavors and textures that appeal to every kind of meat-lover. Some people's preferences have gone down in history, including noted steak aficionado president Eisenhower, who often prepared cuts of meat for White House guests.

Except this former president's preparation preference was starkly different than most. He'd impress (or sometimes worry) guests by cooking meat right atop coal embers that smoldered on the White House lawn. It's an unusual, but still practiced cooking style called dirty steak, which yields surprisingly spectacular results.

While the method requires some skilled grilling to perfect, when done well, the meat turns out delicious. The blackened external char is not only edible, but tasty, and seals in a beautifully juicy interior that's often on the rarer side. With such an abundance of surface area contact, the charcoal selection is important, but it also imparts a delectable flavor. So, there's lots of magic to uncover with the style; follow in the former president's footsteps, and start grilling steaks directly on charcoal.