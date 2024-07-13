Dirty Steak Was The Unusual Cooking Method Enjoyed By President Eisenhower
From a classic cast iron reverse sear, to a sous vide circulation or simple grill-top sizzle, there are many ways to prepare a delicious steak. All have their merits, with particular flavors and textures that appeal to every kind of meat-lover. Some people's preferences have gone down in history, including noted steak aficionado president Eisenhower, who often prepared cuts of meat for White House guests.
Except this former president's preparation preference was starkly different than most. He'd impress (or sometimes worry) guests by cooking meat right atop coal embers that smoldered on the White House lawn. It's an unusual, but still practiced cooking style called dirty steak, which yields surprisingly spectacular results.
While the method requires some skilled grilling to perfect, when done well, the meat turns out delicious. The blackened external char is not only edible, but tasty, and seals in a beautifully juicy interior that's often on the rarer side. With such an abundance of surface area contact, the charcoal selection is important, but it also imparts a delectable flavor. So, there's lots of magic to uncover with the style; follow in the former president's footsteps, and start grilling steaks directly on charcoal.
President Eisenhower enjoyed throwing seasoned strip steaks directly on charcoal
Eisenhower's preference applied not only to the cooking method, but to the particular cut selection and seasoning, too. It's noted that the president opted for specifically strip steaks, like the New York strip, or the shell steak, which is a more flavorful version of the cut. Eisenhower wanted his meats extra thick, up to three inches across, since they're the ideal consistency for such a bold cooking method.
The preparation style also benefits from a heavy-hand of seasoning, which will add on beautiful aromas over the hot coals. Eisenhower went for an ample amount of salt and pepper, however modern cooks also reach for varying rubs, especially with a sugar component for improved caramelization. And another key attribute to a dirty steak is the heating mechanism; you should always use real charcoal when grilling steaks, but it's extra important here. Not only does lump enhance the flavor, but will also leave much less ash on the meat as opposed to briquettes.
With such careful considerations, Eisenhower's beloved steak does truly shine atop the hot coals, and makes the entire preparation process seem decisively simple. After all, there's a sort of rudimentary flair to ditching cooking vessels — especially at the White House — however, it's a move not only done for show.