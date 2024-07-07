A Shell Steak Is A More Flavorful Version Of A New York Strip

There are so many different cuts of steak that it can be an overwhelming experience to stand at the butcher counter, especially if you don't eat red meat often. The New York strip or simply strip steak is a popular choice for its tenderness and taste. It can be expensive to buy, however, and isn't necessarily the most tender or flavorful option. In fact, shell steak can be even more flavorful and that's partly why it's a good alternative to satisfy your craving.

Shell steaks are cut from the short loin of the cow behind the rib area which is also where strip steaks are cut from. The main difference is that shell steaks are commonly a bone-in cut whereas strip steaks are boneless. Although, you can buy shell steaks with the bone along the edge removed or cut it yourself before it's time to cook.

However, the bone factor can lead to more flavor and tenderness, especially near the bone because the marrow can work its way into the meat during the cooking process. One aspect to consider is that the weight of the steak will include the bone, so buy accordingly. When it comes to the fat content, shell steaks should contain a nice marbling but are still on the leaner side, so there won't be large sections of fat on the sides.