Teddy Roosevelt's Meat-Eating Preferences Were A Bit Particular. Here's Why

In 1909, former President Theodore Roosevelt and his son went on safari to Africa and collected over 11,000 specimens, ranging from plants and insects to large animals like hippos and lions. Between the two men, they shot over 500 of Africa's largest game animals, most of which were sent to the Smithsonian. Yet, Roosevelt was also a committed conservationist; we have him to thank for the U.S. Forest Service and 150 million acres of national forests. While he enjoyed meat, he was also a man of simple tastes.

Roosevelt loved to hunt, but not for sport. In fact, in his book, "African Game Trails," he called sport hunting "butchery" and "wanton cruelty." He often ate what he killed and lamented the losses caused by overhunting and deforestation, fearing the wasting of natural resources. Roosevelt enjoyed game meat as well as beef, and he wrote frequently about eating chicken. He valued food that was not only satisfying but also safe and ethically produced. Interestingly, there is little evidence that he enjoyed exotic dishes, except for tea, and preferred a classic fried chicken. The former president preferred his fried chicken served with white gravy soaked right into the meat, the same way his mother prepared it, and he would never eat it another way.

When hosting a dinner for Prince Wilhelm of Germany, Roosevelt offered the prince a 10-course meal that started with oysters on the half shell. Interestingly, the 26th U.S. President was a key factor in passing the Meat Inspection and Pure Food & Drug Acts after testifying before Congress that he would have sooner eaten his old hat than the "embalmed beef" being fed to soldiers. His own tastes at home reflected that all he wanted was a decent meal without a lot of frills.