The Steak Orders Of 19 US Presidents

They say you are what you eat, which is probably why people are interested in presidential food orders. Presidents are always kept beyond arm's reach. They put on facades for the public and keep state secrets. They are essentially unknowable. It's no wonder, then, that our constituents will grasp at whatever straw we can to try and determine who this person is, how we can relate to them, or gain a glimpse into their thought process.

One such straw is food. All of us commoners eat. Presidents eat. It's one of the few things we know we have in common with the most powerful office in the world. Sociologist Priya Fielding-Singh, author of "How the Other Half Eats," told The New York Times that how people eat "gives us this window into their character, their values, their willpower, self-discipline, virtuousness, laziness." So can a meal tell us whether a president embodies any of these values? Let's find out by looking at past and present presidents' favorite steak orders.