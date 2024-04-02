Thomas Jefferson's Favorite Muffins Were Made With Just 3 Ingredients

Have you ever wondered what Thomas Jefferson liked to snack on? If the answer is yes, then you'll be interested to know that the recipe for his favorite muffins is available thanks to Monticello.org, the website of his former home, Monticello. The original recipe was found in the cookbook of Jefferson's granddaughter, Septimia Anne Randolph Meikleham, and has since been modernized by Monticello staffers. The best part about these Monticello Muffins? They require just three ingredients.

Here's what you need to make them: 4 cups of flour, 1 ½ packets of yeast, and 1 ½ cups of water. Ideally, these muffins are cooked on a cast iron griddle, but if you don't have one, you can use a regular cast iron pan (although you'll have to make more batches), or another type of griddle (carbon steel is the best replacement for cast iron). Start by mixing the flour, yeast, and water.

Next, knead the dough — which will be sticky — with your hands and add in small amounts of additional flour while you knead until the dough is no longer sticky. After the dough is ready, it requires a good amount of rising, so place it in a bowl and cover it with a towel to let it rise overnight. The next day, shape the dough into small balls — about the size of golf balls — and place them aside to let them rise for one more hour. Finally, heat up the griddle and cook the muffins for five minutes on each side over medium heat.