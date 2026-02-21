Abraham Lincoln's Last Meal Was Reportedly Very Posh

America's 16th president didn't have an especially large appetite. Although he stood at 6 feet 4 inches tall, Abraham Lincoln was characterized by a decidedly gaunt frame, not betraying any penchant for food (even though he inspired the name for the Log Cabin maple syrup brand). For a truly good meal, by his standards, Lincoln named humble corn cakes as his all-time favorite food, and was also known to favor simple, Southern home-cooking classics like corned beef and cabbage and chicken fricassee. But when it came to his last meal, the menu was uncharacteristically fancy.

Lincoln was assassinated at Ford's Theatre on the evening of April 14, 1865, during a performance of the comedy "Our American Cousin." He arrived at the theatre around 8:30 p.m. following a Good Friday dinner served in the White House. According to "Their Last Suppers: Legends of History and Their Final Meals" by Andrew Caldwell, the menu comprised mock turtle soup (using oxtail), roast Virginia fowl with chestnut stuffing, baked yams, and cauliflower with cheese sauce. Incidentally, mock turtle soup even appears in Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" (1865) — published the same year as Lincoln's assassination. It's worth noting that the book does not contain a source to verify this menu, making this account of Lincoln's last meal unverifiable. While we do not know for sure if this was, in fact, Lincoln's last meal, it would have been period-appropriate and certainly pretty posh considering Lincoln's personal palate.