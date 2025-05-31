What Is Oxtail, And Is Its High Price Tag Worth Overlooking?

If you've previously shied away from oxtail, you're not alone. It's a cut of meat that most of us probably aren't including in our weekly meal rotation, and there's even sometimes confusion about which animal this ingredient comes from. But, amongst those who are in the know about oxtail, there's a great deal of hype. This meat has stolen the hearts of many food lovers all over the world, prized for the unique taste, texture, and nutritional benefits it offers. And, the attention it's getting across the foodie scene is only continuing to rise.

As demand for oxtail has increased in recent years, unfortunately, so has its price tag. If you're looking to try this meat for the first time, prepare for it to set you back. The question is, does oxtail really live up to the hype, and is it worth forking out for? If you're looking for the instant gratification of a quick, easy meal, the answer is probably no. Cooking with oxtail takes time and patience to achieve the best results, but if you're willing to put in a little effort, you'll be rewarded.

In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know about this increasingly popular cut of meat, from what it actually is to how best to cook it and where to buy it. Equipped with your newfound knowledge, you'll be able to decide for yourself whether it's worth maxing out your grocery budget for. So, if you've been curious about oxtail, it might just be time to give it a chance.