What Is Oxtail, And Is Its High Price Tag Worth Overlooking?
If you've previously shied away from oxtail, you're not alone. It's a cut of meat that most of us probably aren't including in our weekly meal rotation, and there's even sometimes confusion about which animal this ingredient comes from. But, amongst those who are in the know about oxtail, there's a great deal of hype. This meat has stolen the hearts of many food lovers all over the world, prized for the unique taste, texture, and nutritional benefits it offers. And, the attention it's getting across the foodie scene is only continuing to rise.
As demand for oxtail has increased in recent years, unfortunately, so has its price tag. If you're looking to try this meat for the first time, prepare for it to set you back. The question is, does oxtail really live up to the hype, and is it worth forking out for? If you're looking for the instant gratification of a quick, easy meal, the answer is probably no. Cooking with oxtail takes time and patience to achieve the best results, but if you're willing to put in a little effort, you'll be rewarded.
In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know about this increasingly popular cut of meat, from what it actually is to how best to cook it and where to buy it. Equipped with your newfound knowledge, you'll be able to decide for yourself whether it's worth maxing out your grocery budget for. So, if you've been curious about oxtail, it might just be time to give it a chance.
What is oxtail?
Oxtail is, quite simply, the tail of a cow. Whilst this meat did originally come from oxen, today the term refers to the tails of various types of cattle, both male and female. This cut is typically skinned and sliced into thick cross-sections, each featuring a central bone that's encircled by meat and connective tissue. Since the tail is tapered in shape, the oxtail pieces tend to vary in size, from larger, meatier sections to much smaller ones. Oxtail was once considered a less desirable cut and was sometimes even given away for free. However, as chefs and home cooks have become increasingly aware of its culinary potential, the price of this cut has skyrocketed. Today, it can be much trickier to get hold of, and you may need to order it from your local butcher well in advance.
A stand out characteristic of oxtail is its high collagen content. As it cooks, the bone and cartilage break down, becoming gelatinous in texture. This makes it ideal for hearty stews and soups, where the meat becomes exceptionally tender, and the broth develops a rich, savory flavor. A classic British oxtail stew, made with vegetables, herbs, and red wine, is one of the most popular dishes made with this cut, but the meat also features widely in Caribbean and Asian cuisine, amongst others.
Oxtail vs. other cuts of beef
If you're expecting oxtail to deliver the same results as a sirloin steak, you're going to be disappointed. This bony cut behaves very differently from more common types of beef and requires specific cooking techniques to achieve the best results. Oxtail is a brilliant choice for slow-cooked, fall-apart tender beef dishes, but it's not the only option. Other cuts like beef shank and beef cheeks are also a popular addition to stews, and each will bring its own unique texture and flavor profile.
Collagen-rich oxtail melts down beautifully when cooked low and slow, creating that signature sauciness. The meat itself is also wonderfully rich and fatty, and can therefore offer a real depth of flavor. Beef shank, on the other hand, is much leaner than oxtail. It comes from the leg of the cow, which is a heavily used muscle with lots of connective tissue. This means that, like oxtail, it requires lengthy cooking times in order to fully tenderize. The resulting texture will, however, be slightly firmer and not quite as rich.
Beef cheeks are another excellent option for slow-cooking. This cut is high in fat and offers a buttery, incredibly tender texture that's certainly close to that of oxtail. There's no bone here, so whilst the collagen content doesn't quite match up to oxtail, it's still pretty impressive, and can help you to achieve a thick, deeply savory broth.
What does oxtail taste like?
Let's face it, oxtail doesn't look especially appetizing. But don't let its bony, gnarled appearance put you off. When cooked correctly, oxtail might just blow your mind, as it transforms into a wonderfully rich and satisfying dish with the most incredible meaty depth.
The flavor of oxtail is unmistakably beefy, but it's that distinct richness that really makes it shine. This unique taste and texture comes from its high collagen content. As the bones and cartilage slowly cook down, they impart a gloriously silky textures, that envelops the meat and infuses the cooking liquid. This creates an irresistibly hearty, luxurious sauce. And, the meat itself is ultra-tender, too, with its fattiness yielding a juicy, melt-in-the-mouth texture.
The savory profile of oxtail pairs fantastically with a range of other flavors. Naturally sweet veggies like carrots and parsnips will complement the meat beautifully, while aromatics like garlic and ginger will help to build a well-rounded dish. Wine is another common add-in to oxtail dishes, introducing a balancing acidity that contrasts the meatiness perfectly.
How to cook with it
Oxtail rewards patience. This isn't a cut that can simply be seared in a pan or baked in the oven. If you want to unlock its full potential, the meat must be slow-cooked or braised. But, this doesn't mean there's only one way to enjoy it. Oxtail can be incorporated into an array of different dishes, from stews and ragus, to sandwiches and pasta dishes.
To make a classic, slow-braised oxtail stew, start by seasoning the oxtail pieces and browning them in a casserole dish. Set them aside and start building the base of the broth with onions, celery, carrots, garlic, and herbs. Once everything has been sauteed, sprinkle over some flour, and add a generous glug of red wine, along with a can of tomatoes. Pop the oxtails back into the pot, top it up with beef stock, and put the lid on. Then, the stew is ready for slow cooking. After three hours in the oven, the meat will be falling off the bone, and you'll have a seriously flavor-packed broth.
While the low and slow method is the go-to, this technique can involve pairing the meat with a variety of other add-ins, from warming curry spices to bright and zesty citrus elements. And, once the meat has been cooked to tender perfection, it can be shredded and used much like pulled pork or chicken. Try upgrading your next French dip sandwich, or scattering the succulent beef atop a vibrant noodle salad.
It's perfect for making bone broth
In recent years, bone broth has been in the spotlight, coveted by health-conscious foodies for the plethora of supposed health benefits it can provide. This nourishing liquid is made by simmering animal bones for lengthy periods to extract their collagen and nutrients. Evidence suggests that consuming bone broth may help to reduce inflammation, support healthy joints, and even improve brain function.
With oxtail being so rich in collagen, it makes an excellent addition to homemade bone broth. And, whilst the cooking process is lengthy, the prep is surprisingly simple. Just add the oxtail pieces to a slow-cooker, along with a diced carrot, celery, and onion. Smash a few garlic cloves and toss them into the pot too, along with a bay leaf, a splash of apple cider vinegar, and some salt. Cover everything with water, and cook the mixture on low for 12 hours. The resulting broth will be rich and gelatinous. Strain out the solids, and it's ready to use.
Bone broth makes an ideal base for soups and stews, but there are plenty of other ways to use it in your everyday cooking. It can absolutely be enjoyed as a standalone hot drink, too. Your homemade broth can be stored in the fridge for up to four days, but it'll also freeze well in a glass jar or freezer bag if you won't get through the entire batch that quickly.
It features in a variety of different cuisines
Whilst the version of oxtail stew you're likely most familiar with is traditionally British, this meat has its place in culinary traditions all over the globe, with slow-cooking being the common theme. In Italy, for example, oxtail stars in Coda alla Vaccinara — a slow-cooked, tomato-based stew with pancetta, herbs, and spices. Jamaican oxtail stew is another favorite, featuring a comforting medley of butter beans, scotch bonnet chiles, and fiery spices. It's often served with rice and peas or fried plantains, for the ultimate satisfying finish.
Head to South Africa, and you'll find oxtail potjiekos, which is traditionally made in a large cast iron pot. This typically packs an array of veggies, such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, and zucchini, plus plenty of red wine, and spices like cloves and cardamom. And, oxtail's popularity extends across Asia, too. In the Philippines, kare kare is a peanut-based stew that combines oxtail with vegetables like eggplant and green beans, often accompanied by shrimp paste for an intense umami hit. Meanwhile, in Korea, a wholesome soup known as Kkori Gomtang sees oxtail simmered with Daikon radish, garlic, and green onions to create a simple but flavorful broth that's perfect for serving with steamed white rice.
Where to buy it
As oxtail has transitioned from an often-overlooked cut to a sought-after delicacy, it's become increasingly scarce in local butcher shops and supermarkets. Since each cow yields just one tail, supply is understandably limited. This, coupled with its recent surge in popularity, means oxtail often sells out quickly when available.
In the U.S., you can sometimes spot oxtail at larger supermarkets such as Kroger, but your best bet is sourcing it from a specialty online retailer. This way, you can be sure of availability and won't waste a trip to the store. Online farm shops like White Oak Pastures and Grassland Beef offer high-quality, grass-fed oxtail that's shipped chilled and ready to use, and some physical butcher shops provide the option to pre-order the meat online and pick it up in person. If you'd rather source oxtail from your local butcher, it's always best to call ahead and reserve a portion, given its limited supply.
When buying oxtail, whether in person or online, look for meaty sections that are bright red in color with a moderate amount of fat. The bones and fat should be white, so avoid cuts that appear dull or yellowish. The meat should also have a fresh, neutral scent that's not overpowering or unpleasant.
What are the health benefits of eating oxtail?
The pros of eating oxtail extend far beyond its tempting taste. Being packed with nutrients, this meat also comes with a variety of health benefits. Perhaps the most notable aspect of oxtail's makeup is its high levels of collagen, which break down into gelatin as the meat cooks. It's thought that consuming gelatin can support healthy joints, skin, and hair. It may also aid digestion by helping to protect the gut lining from damage, and some studies have even demonstrated its ability to slow cancer growth.
Oxtail is also an excellent source of protein, which is crucial for many different aspects of our well-being, from immune function to muscle repair. A 100-gram serving of cooked oxtail will provide you with around 30 grams of protein. As well as this, you'll benefit from a variety of essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, which supports the transport of oxygen around the body, and vitamin B12, which is essential for nerve function. Oxtail offers a significant dose of zinc, selenium, and phosphorus, too. Opting for grass-fed oxtail will likely provide you with higher levels of certain nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.
How to store oxtail
To maintain its quality and freshness, store oxtail in the fridge at a temperature no higher than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It'll keep well here for up to five days. If you're not cooking it within this time frame, there's also the option to freeze the meat. Portion the oxtail up, and wrap it tightly, using plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Then, simply place the wrapped pieces into a larger freezer bag or airtight container to prevent freezer burn. Properly stored, at a temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, oxtail can be kept in the freezer for up to a year. Or, you can extend this even further, to around 18 months, if you choose to vacuum seal the meat before freezing.
Cooked oxtail is suitable for storing in the fridge or freezer, too. Just let the meat cool to room temperature, and pop it into an airtight container. It'll keep in the fridge for three to four days. If stored in the freezer, cooked oxtail is best used within three months.
When you're ready to use the frozen oxtail, you'll first need to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight. Leaving it at room temperature is not recommended, and this could lead to bacterial growth. If your oxtail was cooked before freezing, simply reheat it gently on the stovetop or in the microwave. Or, if it's raw, go ahead with your favorite slow-cooking or braising method.
Why is it so expensive?
The main culprit behind oxtail's dramatic price rise is growing demand. We're currently seeing oxtail popping up on restaurant menus across the U.S., and as this cut of beef gains recognition from chefs and home cooks alike, perceptions are changing. It's no longer deemed a throwaway cut of meat, but instead seen as a trendy, gourmet ingredient. And, this is driving the price upwards, much to the dismay of those who have been cooking with it for generations. The price of oxtail currently sits at around 14 dollars per pound, which is pretty similar to what you'd pay for a sirloin steak of the same weight. But, it's important to note that oxtail contains far less meat than your typical steak, since it's composed of about 60% bone and fat. And what makes the current cost even more shocking is the fact that in the early 2000s, you could pick up a pound of oxtail for just a couple of dollars.
In response to soaring prices, social media users have even started an online movement, tagging posts with the phrase "Make Oxtail Cheap Again" (and yes, they've even got merch!). On X (formerly known as Twitter), some diehard oxtail fans have even jokingly attempted to steer others away from buying it, with made-up stories about how eating it will make your hair fall out.
Is there a cheaper alternative?
With oxtail often being tricky to source and priced higher than ever before, you might be wondering if there are any alternatives that can offer a similar taste and texture. Well, there is, in fact, a humble cut of meat that supposedly makes a rather excellent substitute. And, it doesn't even come from a cow. Turkey necks offer an exceptionally tender texture and rich, savory flavor that gives oxtail a run for its money. These long, tube-shaped cuts of meat also contain plenty of bone, cartilage, and connective tissue, making them ideal for the slow-cooking and braising techniques we typically associate with oxtail.
Turkey necks are a wonderfully affordable option, too, costing around $3 per pound, which is less than a quarter of the price of oxtail. They make a great option for those who want to avoid red meat but still enjoy a rich, hearty meal. Often featured in Jamaican cuisine, this meat is ideal for slicing into rounds, searing in a pan, and cooking low and slow with broth, vegetables, and spices. It'll provide you with many of the same health benefits as oxtail, too, being rich in collagen, protein, vitamins, and minerals. You can purchase turkey necks at both online and physical butcher stores, so it's definitely worth a try if you're an oxtail fan or simply looking to try something new.