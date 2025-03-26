Why Is Oxtail Meat So Expensive?

Oxtail teems with layers of savory richness, making it the backbone — no pun intended — of so many recipes like soups and slow-cooked braises. While it does boast some meat, oxtail consists mainly of marrow-filled bones and tough cartilage. Not as hearty or luxurious as other cuts, this is exactly what previously led oxtail to be known as one of the cheapest pieces of meat. Recently, however, the protein has been climbing in price. The question is: why?

There are a few reasons for oxtail's elevated cost. Firstly, raising cattle is an expensive endeavor. Likewise, a cow's tail is only so large. Plus, because it has a higher ratio of bone to meat, oxtail usually needs to be purchased in greater quantities, further augmenting price. Aside from these factors, consumer demand has also raised the cost of oxtail. Even though the meat is featured in a series of traditional dishes from different cuisines, the humble cut has since become the star ingredient in a series of gourmet goodies including everything from truffle-topped pizzas to red wine braises, following the trend towards nose-to-tail dining. Evidently, this newfound status and popularity has also caused prices to skyrocket.

Currently, fresh oxtail can set you back up to $14 per pound. Regardless of the fact that this figure can vary based on location as well as retailer, the fact of the matter is that oxtail roughly costs more than twice what it did a decade ago, prompting many to rethink their consumption.