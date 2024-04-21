Thomas Jefferson Was Weirdly Fixated On His Favorite Veggie

These green orbs stashed in a pod united Thomas Jefferson's neighbors each spring as they participated in an annual contest to see which farm would get to claim victory for bringing the first peas of spring to the table. The prize: Hosting the first dinner party of the season where the peas were proudly served. Surprisingly, Jefferson never won, and the one time he technically did, he told his family to let their neighbor, the Divers family, claim the victory as they had in years past.

Jefferson found a fellow pea lover in George Washington. Jefferson expressed his feelings about a number of pea varieties in a letter to his fellow pea-growing contemporary, writing, "I am trying the white boiling pea of Europe (the Albany pea), till I get the hog pea of England, which is the most productive pea of all. But the true winter vetch is what we want extremely. I have tried this year the Caroline drill. It is absolutely perfect."

How did Jefferson like his peas served? According to his estate when he wasn't eating them plain, he enjoyed them in a split pea soup. What made this dish unique was Jefferson used fresh rather than dried split peas. The president also liked to record his observations about peas including the fascinating fact that it would take 2,500 peas to fill a pint jar.