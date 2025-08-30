Anthony Bourdain And Barack Obama Bonded Over Their Love Of This Vibrant Cuisine

One of the last things you might expect to stumble upon during a food tour in Vietnam is a framed picture of Anthony Bourdain and Barack Obama eating together. But that's exactly what you'll find if you stop into Bún Chả Hương Liên, a small local restaurant in Hanoi that specializes in the area's vibrant specialty: Bún Chả.

Bún Chả Hương Liên is a very unassuming establishment. It's cheap, busy, and dimly lit, with plain white tiled walls, communal metal tables, and flimsy plastic stools — not exactly where you picture a former U.S. president dining. But after a visit from Obama and Bourdain in 2016, Bún Chả Hương Liên became informally known as "Bún Chả Obama," the place where the famous pair bonded over their love of Asian street food.

Bún chả is a traditional Hanoi dish made with marinated pork patties, grilled pork belly, vermicelli noodles, broth, and herbs. It's delicious, and Bún Chả Hương Liên does an amazing job with it. So much so that it was selected by Bourdain as a stop for his hit show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," with Obama joining him for the dedicated episode. With the cameras rolling, the pair ordered two bowls of homemade bún chả and slurped and sipped to their heart's content while talking about the various foods of Southeast Asia.