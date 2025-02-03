The Best Way To Cook Homemade Bun Cha For Restaurant-Worthy Flavors

Bun cha is just one of many Vietnamese specialities that aren't pho. The dish, comprised of pork meat balls, rice noodles, herbs, and a dipping sauce, was one of the late Anthony Bourdain's favorites — one that he passed on to U.S. President, Barack Obama, after the two shared a meal at Hanoi's now infamous family-run restaurant, Bun Cha Huong Lien, while shooting the eighth season of "CNN: Parts Unknown." The restaurant now appears in the Michelin guide, as a Michelin-recommended place to eat, so everyone might not have the pull to sit down there today, nor the time or funds for a round-trip ticket to Vietnam. But there is what many might consider to be the next best thing, right in Washington, D.C.: Moon Rabbit. Even better, you have the 5-time James Beard semifinalist and 2024 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic finalist behind it, chef Kevin Tien, to tell you the best way to cook homemade bun cha at home for restaurant-worthy flavors.

Advertisement

A large plate of bun cha Hanoi serving 2-4 people will run you $89 at Moon Rabbit, but chef Kevin Tien's advice for making it at home is worth listening to. When Tasting Table asked him the best way to prepare the pork meatballs for flavors that rival those you'd get sitting down at a restaurant, he said, "If you are able to, grill it over charcoal to get nice smoky flavors." When it comes to bun cha, that smokiness is essential.