11 Types Of Fried Rice Around The World You Need To Try

Fried rice is how many people first experience Chinese cuisine. Delicious, customizable and affordable, it has all the makings of a dish that everyone can enjoy. The original sixth-century recipe was much like today's iteration, made with eggs, any available vegetables, and leftover rice. It was called Yangzhou fried rice, after its birthplace, and is one of several variations in China. Regional styles underscore how versatile this iconic dish is, a quality that helped it become a global staple following the mass migration of Chinese during the mid-to-late 19th century.

Like pizza and pasta, fried rice is open to interpretation. In Thailand, fruit and seafood are incorporated, whereas in Nigeria, they use a turmeric-infused stock to flavor the rice, which can vary in type from country to country. You may be familiar with some of the variations included in this guide, but lesser-known ones from Peru and the Philippines are just as crave-worthy. Here are 11 distinct styles of fried rice from cultures around the world.