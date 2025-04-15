Start Your Morning Off Right With A Meat Lover's Omelette Recipe
We all know someone who orders the meat lover's pie every time pizza night comes around, and if you're reading this, there's a good chance that it's you. Sure, the protein-heavy, super-savory pizza style might not be for everybody, but for the more carnivorous eaters among us, there's nothing better. The same goes for breakfast, too — while pancakes and fruit salads are delicious ways to start the day, some of us wake up craving the salty decadence of a few warm strips of bacon.
Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn (who, yes, also orders meat-lover's pizzas) crafted the perfect meat-heavy breakfast all nestled between the fluffy layers of an egg omelette. Crispy bacon joins seared shaved steak and cubed pieces of cured ham for an omelette that is perfectly meaty without being overwhelming. Each meat has a different texture and flavor while being compact enough to be folded into an omelette and served in 15 minutes or less. This omelette can be served on its own or with a side of hash browns for a quick, hearty breakfast — no side of bacon needed (though it wouldn't hurt).
All of the ingredients needed to make a meat lover's omelette
The meats you'll need for this recipe are bacon, shaved steak, and ham. Bacon is easy enough — any thickness and cut will work here, so no need to choose between center or thick cut. If your store doesn't sell steak already shaved, you can very thinly slice a strip or sirloin instead. As for the ham, look in the deli for thick-sliced honeybaked ham or use a leftover roast. From there, you'll just need omelette ingredients, which include eggs, milk, butter, salt, pepper, and cheese. For this recipe, we chose Monterey Jack cheese, which is mild and melty.
Step 1: Heat up a skillet
Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Cook bacon until crispy
Add the bacon pieces and cook until crispy, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Drain the bacon
Remove and reserve the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 4: Sear the steak
Add the shaved steak to the skillet and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Season with ⅛ teaspoon salt and pepper.
Step 5: Drain the steak on paper towels
Remove and reserve on the paper towel-lined plate.
Step 6: Whisk eggs vigorously
Vigorously whisk the eggs with the milk until frothy.
Step 7: Heat up a nonstick skillet
Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat and add the butter.
Step 8: Melt the butter
Allow the butter to melt as the skillet heats, rotating the skillet so that it is evenly coated with butter.
Step 9: Gently cook the eggs
Once warm, add the eggs and let gently cook.
Step 10: Cook until completely set
As the eggs begin to set, lift the edges of the omelette up and allow liquid to run underneath. Repeat until no liquid remains.
Step 11: Sprinkle with cheese
Sprinkle the cheese across the omelette.
Step 12: Add the meats
Add the ham, cooked bacon, and cooked steak to one side of the omelette.
Step 13: Fold the omelette in half
Fold the omelette over the toppings.
Step 14: Season and serve
Transfer the omelette to a plate and sprinkle with salt to serve.
Meat Lover's Omelette Recipe
Crispy bacon joins seared shaved steak and cubed pieces of cured ham in our perfectly fluffy meat-lovers omelette recipe: The perfect start to any morning.
Ingredients
- 2 slices bacon, cut into ½-inch pieces
- ¼ cup shaved steak
- ¼ teaspoon salt, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- 3 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 1 tablespoons butter
- ¼ cup Monterey Jack cheese
- ¼ cup cubed ham
Directions
- Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the bacon pieces and cook until crispy, about 5 minutes.
- Remove and reserve the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate.
- Add the shaved steak to the skillet and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Season with ⅛ teaspoon salt and pepper.
- Remove and reserve on the paper towel-lined plate.
- Vigorously whisk the eggs with the milk until frothy.
- Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat and add the butter.
- Allow the butter to melt as the skillet heats, rotating the skillet so that it is evenly coated with butter.
- Once warm, add the eggs and let gently cook.
- As the eggs begin to set, lift the edges of the omelette up and allow liquid to run underneath. Repeat until no liquid remains.
- Sprinkle the cheese across the omelette.
- Add the ham, cooked bacon, and cooked steak to one side of the omelette.
- Fold the omelette over the toppings.
- Transfer the omelette to a plate and sprinkle with salt to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,074
|Total Fat
|86.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|37.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.2 g
|Cholesterol
|764.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.3 g
|Sodium
|1,576.2 mg
|Protein
|68.4 g
What is the secret to making a fluffy omelette?
There are a few tips to follow to make a perfect omelette. First, use a nonstick pan between 6 and 8 inches in diameter, or about the same width as your finished omelette. Not only will the omelette be the same size as your pan, but the nonstick surface will allow the eggs to set without sticking. Next, use whole milk or cream in the egg mixture, which increases the egg's fat content and makes a creamier curd. Finally, and most importantly, in order to make a perfectly fluffy omelette, you'll need to beat the eggs well.
It may be tempting to stir the eggs only until they are combined, but with omelettes it's especially important to whip the eggs until fully combined and even a little frothy. The reasoning is twofold: Separated eggs and whites will cause an uneven, spotty omelette, possibly with a few lumps and bumps, but also, whisking the eggs will incorporate air into the mixture, leading to a fluffy omelette. When whisking, whisk until bubbles form and the egg runs smoothly off of the whisk.
What can I serve with a meat lover's omelette?
This omelette is easy to serve as an all-in-one meal, thanks to the mound of meat nestled between the layers of egg. While the typical breakfast protein sides are inside the egg in this recipe, there are plenty of sides that work well to complement the dish. You could keep it simple and serve the omelette with toast or an English muffin, or level up the carb game and make breakfast potatoes using the leftover bacon fat.
While carbs are a natural pairing for a protein-dense omelette like this one, you can also serve it with other unique sides, too. We love pairing meat-heavy omelettes with gently roasted tomatoes, sauteed peppers, and sliced avocado. It also tastes great with homemade pico de gallo salsa and a dollop of crema. And if you are missing that sweet side after all, pair it with a fruit salad or even some biscuits and jam.