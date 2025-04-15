Start Your Morning Off Right With A Meat Lover's Omelette Recipe

We all know someone who orders the meat lover's pie every time pizza night comes around, and if you're reading this, there's a good chance that it's you. Sure, the protein-heavy, super-savory pizza style might not be for everybody, but for the more carnivorous eaters among us, there's nothing better. The same goes for breakfast, too — while pancakes and fruit salads are delicious ways to start the day, some of us wake up craving the salty decadence of a few warm strips of bacon.

Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn (who, yes, also orders meat-lover's pizzas) crafted the perfect meat-heavy breakfast all nestled between the fluffy layers of an egg omelette. Crispy bacon joins seared shaved steak and cubed pieces of cured ham for an omelette that is perfectly meaty without being overwhelming. Each meat has a different texture and flavor while being compact enough to be folded into an omelette and served in 15 minutes or less. This omelette can be served on its own or with a side of hash browns for a quick, hearty breakfast — no side of bacon needed (though it wouldn't hurt).