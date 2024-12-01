The Exact Difference Between Center And Thick-Cut Bacon

Shopping for bacon seems pretty easy; that is, until you see the packaging labels. Some companies market bacon with tasty-sounding ingredients like brown sugar. It can also be smoked with different types of wood, or cured or uncured (the difference between these variants isn't so clear-cut). Most bacon you'll find at the supermarket is labeled as "regular cut," which means each slice is 1/16-inch thick. You may also see two other cuts of bacon — "center cut" and "thick cut" — and to clear up any confusion, both come from the exact same part of the pig as regular-cut bacon. There are 21 types of bacon that may be cut, some from the pig's back, loin, shoulder, or cheek, but the most common type is cut from the pig's belly. The only difference between pork belly and bacon is that the former is sold raw while the latter is cured and smoked.

Thus, center-cut bacon is simply a clever marketing strategy designed to fool consumers into believing they're buying bacon from a specialty cut of the pig. It's simply regular bacon with its fatty ends chopped off. Center-cut bacon may be comparable in price to regular bacon, but you're actually paying 25% more since it's sold in 12-ounce (3/4-pound) packages, and regular bacon is often sold in 16-ounce (1-pound) packages.