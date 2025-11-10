The US President Who Grew The First American Apple Variety In His Orchard
Although they didn't originate in America, apples are the most commonly available fruit for consumption here. So it's probably not a surprise that a U.S. president grew the first American apple variety in his personal orchard, or that the president responsible was also a major foodie — that's right, we're talking about Thomas Jefferson. And that apple variety? The Roxbury Russet.
Developed in Roxbury, Massachusetts in the early 17th century, the Roxbury Russet is considered the first distinctly American apple variety. Featuring a green skin prone to russets (rough, brown patches), it has a firm flesh with a tart taste and a high sugar content that makes it ideal for cider, in addition to eating and cooking. Harvested in the fall, the Roxbury Russet stores well throughout winter as its flavor continues to develop.
Thomas Jefferson recorded planting the Roxbury Russet in the South Orchard of his Monticello estate in 1778. It was just one of the 18 apple varieties that he grew there. It's possible that he may have used the Roxbury Russet for cider, though it wasn't one of the four main varieties that he was known to have focused on. Unlike the lost apple variety that Jefferson used to grow, today, the Roxbury Russet can still be found at Monticello, and you can even order trees from the estate.
From apples to produce to decadent treats
The South Orchard at Jefferson's Monticello estate was home to more than just apple trees. Over a period of 45 years in the late 18th and early 19th century, Jefferson had more than 1,000 fruit trees, including peaches, plums, cherries, pears, and more. Although some varieties, such as the Roxbury Russet apple, were native to the U.S., many others were part of his (not always successful) attempts at bringing European produce to the United States. For example, the former president made efforts to grow European vegetables such as broccoli, which he introduced to the U.S. from Italy, and 15 different varieties of English peas, a vegetable that Jefferson was oddly fixated on.
Beyond produce, Thomas Jefferson was also known to have introduced several other key European food items to the United States. He is the president credited with introducing French fries and even popularizing ice cream in the U.S. He's also known to have illegally smuggled in rice from Italy – something that Jefferson (luckily) wasn't caught doing. Though as the Roxbury Russet proves, Former President Thomas Jefferson's passion for food wasn't only about all things European, but American as well.