Jimmy Carter's Favorite Dessert Of All Time Was One His Wife Always Made
As a nation, the U.S. is perpetually fascinated by the culinary preferences of its leaders. There is always a sense of mystery around the favorite foods of U.S. presidents, as well as a desire to find something significant in how their preferences reflected who they were as leaders. When it comes to the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, any savvy historian can likely guess at least one component of his favorite dessert. He is, after all, one of two U.S. presidents closely linked with peanut farming. But as fond as he may have been for a variety of peanut-based desserts, his wife Rosalynn's peanut butter pie rose above the rest, holding a special place in his heart.
Jimmy Carter grew up on the 360-acre family peanut farm near Plains, Georgia, leaving as a young man to pursue his education. He attended Georgia Southwestern College and the Georgia Institute of Technology, and finally received a bachelor of science degree from the United States Naval Academy in 1946. He went on to serve as a submariner in the Navy, only returning to manage the farm after his father's death in 1953. Years later, when he was elected president, Jimmy Carter gave up his peanut farm, putting it into a blind trust for the duration of his presidency. Tragically, when his term ended, he returned to find the farm deeply in debt, and was forced to sell it. Despite all of his accomplishments in life, peanuts were always a symbol of President Carter's roots, which is perhaps what made Rosalynn's signature peanut butter pie taste all the sweeter.
How to make Rosalynn Carter's peanut butter pie
It is said that the former first lady's original peanut butter pie recipe was published in the Fort Worth Star in 1977, but as is the case with many classic recipes, the internet has fractured it into many different variations, all claiming to be connected to the original. The most promising recipe, if you're looking for an exact replica, is likely the recipe released by the New York Times on President Carter's 100th birthday on October 1st of 2024, and subsequently shared by the Augusta Chronicle.
Rosalynn Carter's decadent peanut butter pie recipe consists of three distinct layers: sweetened peanut butter on the bottom, a custard filling in the middle, and meringue on top. The recipe starts with a simple pie crust, which you can make from scratch or buy. Next, is a layer of peanut butter mixed with powdered sugar. On top of that comes a thick layer of custard made with egg yolks, milk, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla. Finally, egg whites are whipped with sugar to make a nice fluffy meringue. Baked until lightly browned and topped with another drizzle of sweetened peanut butter, and you have the absolute best peanut butter pie — at least, according to the former president.
There are many peanut butter pie recipes out there these days that are much simpler than Rosalynn Carter's masterpiece, but there's something to be said for almost-forgotten vintage pie flavors. With this recipe in particular, each bite offers a little taste of history.