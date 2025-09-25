Jimmy Carter's Favorite Dessert Of All Time Was One His Wife Always Made

As a nation, the U.S. is perpetually fascinated by the culinary preferences of its leaders. There is always a sense of mystery around the favorite foods of U.S. presidents, as well as a desire to find something significant in how their preferences reflected who they were as leaders. When it comes to the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, any savvy historian can likely guess at least one component of his favorite dessert. He is, after all, one of two U.S. presidents closely linked with peanut farming. But as fond as he may have been for a variety of peanut-based desserts, his wife Rosalynn's peanut butter pie rose above the rest, holding a special place in his heart.

Jimmy Carter grew up on the 360-acre family peanut farm near Plains, Georgia, leaving as a young man to pursue his education. He attended Georgia Southwestern College and the Georgia Institute of Technology, and finally received a bachelor of science degree from the United States Naval Academy in 1946. He went on to serve as a submariner in the Navy, only returning to manage the farm after his father's death in 1953. Years later, when he was elected president, Jimmy Carter gave up his peanut farm, putting it into a blind trust for the duration of his presidency. Tragically, when his term ended, he returned to find the farm deeply in debt, and was forced to sell it. Despite all of his accomplishments in life, peanuts were always a symbol of President Carter's roots, which is perhaps what made Rosalynn's signature peanut butter pie taste all the sweeter.