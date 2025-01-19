The Absolute Best Peanut Butter Dessert To Make For Your Party

With enduring gratitude to Dr. George Washington Carver, peanuts and peanut products became and still are a popular American household staple. Although the invention of peanut butter itself can be attributed to Marcellus Gilmore Edson, who created peanut paste, and Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, who patented the process for using raw peanuts to make peanut butter, one thing is for sure: Peanut butter is synonymous with a wide variety of comfort foods, including the classic PB&J sandwich, Reese's peanut butter cups, savory stews like Filipino kare kare, and many more. With a selection of uses, there's nothing quite as satisfying as making and enjoying a classic peanut butter dessert with friends. Topping our list of 13 classic peanut butter desserts as the absolute best is a decadent peanut butter pie, with flavors so rich that they'll be all the rage at your next party.

Boasting a crumbly graham cracker crust and a light, no-bake filling including flavors of peanut butter, cream cheese, and brown sugar, the humble peanut butter pie is fairly simple to make. Typically, this pie is made with a hand-pressed graham cracker crust that is baked first before adding the creamy peanut butter filling, which is then set in the refrigerator before topping with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for slicing and serving. That said, there are several workarounds that can make this pie even easier, as well as many other fun ingredient additions and upgrades to fully customize this pie to your guests' liking.