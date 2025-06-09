Obama's Favorite Breakfast Is Lean, Wholesome, And Healthy

It's common to picture a spread of popular breakfast foods like bacon, eggs, pancakes, and hash browns when you think of an ideal meal to start the day off right. But clearly, for Former President Barack Obama, less is more. Eating six eggs with satiating sides like potatoes and wheat toast may seem like a lot for one person, but it's incredibly healthy and beneficial. Dietary restrictions and individual preferences aside, the three foods that make up the beloved politician's go-to breakfast are commonly enjoyed across the U.S., and each provides an impressive array of nutritional perks for a healthy, balanced diet. Eggs are a great source of vitamins D and B12, while one egg alone offers six grams of protein, making them a reliably filling and wholesome choice to add to your plate with any meal.

Potatoes sometimes get a bad rap based on their high carbohydrate and starch content, but eating potatoes as a side dish can provide important nutrients like fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. Additionally, they also make for a satisfying and well-rounded breakfast when you pair them with something like eggs and/or a meat source with unsaturated fats. In fact, the carb content in potatoes even has energy benefits for your body and brain.

Wheat toast, too, offers some notable dietary perks. The whole grains can help to lower cholesterol and regulate blood pressure. Likewise, the fiber and other essential nutrients contained in this specific type of bread also have a positive impact on heart health more generally, too. If you're looking to add it to your diet, this hack for an extra delicious piece of toast elevates its flavor (provided you have the time).