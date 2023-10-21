The Tip For Making Delicious Toast, If You Have The Time

Whether you're starting your day with a hearty breakfast or indulging in a midnight snack, that crisp, golden-brown toast with a warm, tender interior is hard to beat. For most, the automatic process of making this simple treat is using a reliable toaster, a quick and efficient tool that has one job and does it reasonably well. However, when you have the luxury of time, and your quest is towards achieving toast that is not just good, but great, turn toward the stove. A good old frying pan will become your secret weapon.

To start off, you'll need a stovetop, frying pan, some butter or oil, and of course, slices of your favorite bread. Begin by preheating the pan on a medium setting, adding a dollop of butter or a sprinkle of oil as it warms. Once the base is adequately heated and the butter or oil evenly spread, place your bread slices in the pan and cook them until they reach your desired level of crispiness. This will typically take one to two minutes per side, but you can adjust the time based on your preference.

Alternatively, if you're looking for something more similar to your toaster-made toast, simply follow the exact same steps but omit the butter or oil on the pan. Just crisp the bread slices in a dry heated pan, and then top with high-quality butter later. Unlike the toaster, the pan-frying method is more hands-on, but the results are well worth the effort. Here's why.