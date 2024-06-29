The US President Who Enjoyed Turtle Steak

Chester A. Arthur was not the only president to have enjoyed eating turtle, which also counted among its culinary admirers John Adams, James Buchanan, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and Franklin D. Roosevelt. From the mid 1800s to the 1920s, turtle was so popular in the U.S. that prices skyrocketed and terrapin turtles were severely over-harvested to the point of near extinction. The turtle population was only saved by the passage of Prohibition of all things — sherry, as it happens, was an essential ingredient for turtle soup. In the Caribbean, in the 1700s and 1800s especially, turtle was enjoyed in a different way: Sea turtles were prized for their green flesh and often turned into burgers, steaks, or soups. Elsewhere in the U.S., snapping turtles were — and sometimes, are still — used for turtle soups.

Today, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, all six species of sea turtles found in the waters of the U.S. are protected under the Endangered Species Act, which means you cannot kill, harm, or otherwise take a sea turtle and use it for consumption, including as turtle soup or turtle steak. The diamondback terrapin is recovering, and it's protected in several states where it's a native species. Even other forms of turtles that are not on the Endangered Species Act (such as alligator snapping turtles) are starting to receive protection under state law, which means they can no longer be turned into soup either.