30 Recipes That Take Humble Foods To The Next Level

There are plenty of ingredients out there that look impressive at first glance. Caviar, oysters, lobster: They're often prepared simply, and they instantly make your spread feel luxurious. However, you don't need to spend a ton of your hard-earned money on fancy-feeling ingredients just to make an incredible and impressive meal. In fact, some of the most delicious dishes are based around rather humble ingredients, from potatoes to oats to grits. Although these foods may not seem particularly impressive on their own, when you know how to prepare them well, they can form the basis of dishes that are bound to make you feel like you're eating something luxurious.

We've collected some of our favorite recipes that call for rather humble ingredients but are prepared in such a way that they really shine. So, save yourself some money, and stock up on a few humble ingredients so you can make next-level dishes that seem way more expensive than they may at first appear.