Our fancified preparation of chicken liver mousse is a refined starter that you'll be proud to serve at your next dinner party. Chicken liver may not be the first thing you think of when someone asks you to make an appetizer for an elegant soirée, but we're here to change that misconception. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, liver mousse of all animals is a part of the classic canon of French cuisine. It's so popular that Julia Child included it in her seminal book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. It's a crucial part of building a charcuterie board and is amazing on toast.

"What turns most people off from liver is the metallic taste, but it's easy to get rid of," says Prints, who grew up eating chopped liver. A simple soak of liver in buttermilk or milk will help solve that problem,. From there, you're well on your way to mastering an indelible part of classic French cooking. We incorporated the woodsy flavor profile of gin into our liver and paired it with black currant jelly for an appetizer that's beautiful and smooth.