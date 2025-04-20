Fancified Chicken Liver Mousse Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Chicken liver mousse with black currant topping alongside dark rye toast and cornichons Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Our fancified preparation of chicken liver mousse is a refined starter that you'll be proud to serve at your next dinner party. Chicken liver may not be the first thing you think of when someone asks you to make an appetizer for an elegant soirée, but we're here to change that misconception. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, liver mousse of all animals is a part of the classic canon of French cuisine. It's so popular that Julia Child included it in her seminal book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. It's a crucial part of building a charcuterie board and is amazing on toast.

"What turns most people off from liver is the metallic taste, but it's easy to get rid of," says Prints, who grew up eating chopped liver. A simple soak of liver in buttermilk or milk will help solve that problem,. From there, you're well on your way to mastering an indelible part of classic French cooking. We incorporated the woodsy flavor profile of gin into our liver and paired it with black currant jelly for an appetizer that's beautiful and smooth.

Gather the ingredients for this chicken liver mousse

Chicken liver mousse ingredients on counter Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make the chicken liver mousse itself, you'll need softened unsalted butter, shallots, crushed juniper berries, fresh thyme, cleaned and deveined chicken livers, salt, white pepper, and heavy cream. For the black currant glaze, you'll need black currant jelly, gin, and fresh thyme leaves. For serving, stock up on dark rye bread, sliced into batons, along with some olive oil and flaky sea salt for seasoning. Finally, for the true French country experience, don't forget a side of cornichons.

Step 1: Preheat a pan with butter

Butter in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Make the liver base: Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a saute pan over medium heat.

Step 2: Add the shallots

Shallots in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the shallots and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: Add the herbs

Shallots and herbs in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the juniper berries and thyme sprigs and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.

Step 4: Add the livers

Livers in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Increase the heat to medium-high and add the chicken livers, cooking until the exterior is browned but the interior remains pink, approximately 2–3 minutes per side.

Step 5: Remove the herbs

Livers in food processor Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove the thyme sprigs and transfer the mixture to a food processor.

Step 6: Process until smooth

Livers in food processor Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the remaining butter, salt, and white pepper. Process until smooth, about 3 minutes, and set aside to cool.

Step 7: Add the cream

Chicken mousse in bowl with spatula Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Once cooled to room temperature, fold in the whipped cream. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Step 8: Transfer to a serving dish and chill

Hand holding mosse in glass dish with plastic wrap Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Transfer to a serving vessel, leaving ¼-inch space at the top. Smooth the surface with an offset spatula and chill for a minimum of 4 hours.

Step 9: Warm up the jelly

Black currant jelly in saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For the glaze, warm the black currant jelly with the gin and thyme leaves in a small saucepan until just melted.

Step 10: Add the glaze, and chill

Mousse topped with black currant jelly Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cool the glaze slightly before pouring it over the chilled mousse, and return to the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set.

Step 11: Preheat the oven

Oven set to 400 F Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 12: Season the bread

Dark rye slices on plate with brush and salt Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Brush the rye bread slices with olive oil and sprinkle with flaky salt.

Step 13: Toast the bread

Toasts on baking tray Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Toast until golden, about 5 minutes.

Step 14: Serve

Chicken liver mousse with black currant topping alongside dark rye toast and cornichons on tray Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve the mousse with toasted bread and, if desired, cornichons.

What adaptations can you make to this chicken liver mousse?

Slice of toast with chicken liver spread and cornichons on blue plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

With this chicken liver mousse recipe, we tried to take classic paté and build on it with woodsy flavors. But, you can easily take this mousse to whatever direction your heart fancies.

For a traditional French take, replace the gin with Armagnac, cognac, or brandy. If you want to avoid alcohol, add a touch of white grape or pomegranate juice instead. Omit the juniper berries and stick to thyme, or sub the white peppercorns for pink to add an unexpected, aromatic, and floral touch. You can also try making the mousse with chicken or duck fat in place of butter.

The black currant jelly can be substituted with any other fruit preserve you like. Our favorites include fig jam with port in the mousse, sour cherry preserves, which pair beautifully with port, or a combination of raspberry jelly and cognac. Of course, you can also remove the jelly altogether.

What can you serve with chicken liver mousse?

Chicken liver mousse with black currant topping alongside dark rye toast Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

The best way to serve chicken liver mousse is as part of a charcuterie spread. It will be great as part of a Valentine's Day charcuterie board, for example. Don't skip the toast, even if you're making it for a crowd. Grissini is another simple but good option. 

A good, grainy mustard is a must for a spicy counterpart to chicken liver mousse. You can also place extra black currant jelly on the board to echo the mousse's topping. We love pairing it with cornichons, though you can try other homemade pickles instead  — consider pickled strawberries, for example. 

To break the soft texture, include plenty of dried sausages on your board. Cheeses like Manchego with membrillo are great, as are smoked salmon and lox. Fresh fruit, such as apple slices, red grapes, figs, and blackberries, are also great counterpoints. For wine pairings, acidic whites like Sancerre or a sparkling white wine will be beautiful, as will a good Pinot Noir or cider. 

