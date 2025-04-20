Fancified Chicken Liver Mousse Recipe
Our fancified preparation of chicken liver mousse is a refined starter that you'll be proud to serve at your next dinner party. Chicken liver may not be the first thing you think of when someone asks you to make an appetizer for an elegant soirée, but we're here to change that misconception. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, liver mousse of all animals is a part of the classic canon of French cuisine. It's so popular that Julia Child included it in her seminal book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. It's a crucial part of building a charcuterie board and is amazing on toast.
"What turns most people off from liver is the metallic taste, but it's easy to get rid of," says Prints, who grew up eating chopped liver. A simple soak of liver in buttermilk or milk will help solve that problem,. From there, you're well on your way to mastering an indelible part of classic French cooking. We incorporated the woodsy flavor profile of gin into our liver and paired it with black currant jelly for an appetizer that's beautiful and smooth.
Gather the ingredients for this chicken liver mousse
To make the chicken liver mousse itself, you'll need softened unsalted butter, shallots, crushed juniper berries, fresh thyme, cleaned and deveined chicken livers, salt, white pepper, and heavy cream. For the black currant glaze, you'll need black currant jelly, gin, and fresh thyme leaves. For serving, stock up on dark rye bread, sliced into batons, along with some olive oil and flaky sea salt for seasoning. Finally, for the true French country experience, don't forget a side of cornichons.
Step 1: Preheat a pan with butter
Make the liver base: Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a saute pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Add the shallots
Add the shallots and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add the herbs
Add the juniper berries and thyme sprigs and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.
Step 4: Add the livers
Increase the heat to medium-high and add the chicken livers, cooking until the exterior is browned but the interior remains pink, approximately 2–3 minutes per side.
Step 5: Remove the herbs
Remove the thyme sprigs and transfer the mixture to a food processor.
Step 6: Process until smooth
Add the remaining butter, salt, and white pepper. Process until smooth, about 3 minutes, and set aside to cool.
Step 7: Add the cream
Once cooled to room temperature, fold in the whipped cream. Taste and adjust for seasoning.
Step 8: Transfer to a serving dish and chill
Transfer to a serving vessel, leaving ¼-inch space at the top. Smooth the surface with an offset spatula and chill for a minimum of 4 hours.
Step 9: Warm up the jelly
For the glaze, warm the black currant jelly with the gin and thyme leaves in a small saucepan until just melted.
Step 10: Add the glaze, and chill
Cool the glaze slightly before pouring it over the chilled mousse, and return to the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set.
Step 11: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 12: Season the bread
Brush the rye bread slices with olive oil and sprinkle with flaky salt.
Step 13: Toast the bread
Toast until golden, about 5 minutes.
Step 14: Serve
Serve the mousse with toasted bread and, if desired, cornichons.
Ingredients
- For the liver base
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened and divided
- 2 large shallots, minced
- 2 teaspoons juniper berries, crushed
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 pound chicken livers, cleaned and deveined
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon white pepper
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream, whipped to soft peaks
- For the black currant glaze
- ½ cup black currant jelly
- 1 tablespoon gin
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- For serving
- 2 slices dark rye bread, sliced into batons
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
Optional Ingredients
- ½ cup cornichons
Directions
- Make the liver base: Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a saute pan over medium heat.
- Add the shallots and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
- Add the juniper berries and thyme sprigs and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.
- Increase the heat to medium-high and add the chicken livers, cooking until the exterior is browned but the interior remains pink, approximately 2–3 minutes per side.
- Remove the thyme sprigs and transfer the mixture to a food processor.
- Add the remaining butter, salt, and white pepper. Process until smooth, about 3 minutes, and set aside to cool.
- Once cooled to room temperature, fold in the whipped cream. Taste and adjust for seasoning.
- Transfer to a serving vessel, leaving ¼-inch space at the top. Smooth the surface with an offset spatula and chill for a minimum of 4 hours.
- For the glaze, warm the black currant jelly with the gin and thyme leaves in a small saucepan until just melted.
- Cool the glaze slightly before pouring it over the chilled mousse, and return to the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Brush the rye bread slices with olive oil and sprinkle with flaky salt.
- Toast until golden, about 5 minutes.
- Serve the mousse with toasted bread and, if desired, cornichons.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|289
|Total Fat
|19.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|230.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|11.5 g
|Sodium
|283.0 mg
|Protein
|10.6 g
What adaptations can you make to this chicken liver mousse?
With this chicken liver mousse recipe, we tried to take classic paté and build on it with woodsy flavors. But, you can easily take this mousse to whatever direction your heart fancies.
For a traditional French take, replace the gin with Armagnac, cognac, or brandy. If you want to avoid alcohol, add a touch of white grape or pomegranate juice instead. Omit the juniper berries and stick to thyme, or sub the white peppercorns for pink to add an unexpected, aromatic, and floral touch. You can also try making the mousse with chicken or duck fat in place of butter.
The black currant jelly can be substituted with any other fruit preserve you like. Our favorites include fig jam with port in the mousse, sour cherry preserves, which pair beautifully with port, or a combination of raspberry jelly and cognac. Of course, you can also remove the jelly altogether.
What can you serve with chicken liver mousse?
The best way to serve chicken liver mousse is as part of a charcuterie spread. It will be great as part of a Valentine's Day charcuterie board, for example. Don't skip the toast, even if you're making it for a crowd. Grissini is another simple but good option.
A good, grainy mustard is a must for a spicy counterpart to chicken liver mousse. You can also place extra black currant jelly on the board to echo the mousse's topping. We love pairing it with cornichons, though you can try other homemade pickles instead — consider pickled strawberries, for example.
To break the soft texture, include plenty of dried sausages on your board. Cheeses like Manchego with membrillo are great, as are smoked salmon and lox. Fresh fruit, such as apple slices, red grapes, figs, and blackberries, are also great counterpoints. For wine pairings, acidic whites like Sancerre or a sparkling white wine will be beautiful, as will a good Pinot Noir or cider.