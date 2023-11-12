Recipes Dietary Considerations Vegetarian Recipes

Roasted Root Vegetable Polenta Recipe

roasted root vegetable over polenta with pine nuts Jennine Rye/Tasting Table
By Jennine Rye/

Like many great dishes, polenta originates from Italy. Like many Italian foods, it is deceptively simple to make — but much harder to make really well. If you haven't tried it before, polenta is a particularly fine form of cornmeal that is cooked in liquid to create a deliciously thick and creamy, porridge-like meal, which can be consumed either savory or sweet depending on your additions. Originally considered to be a meal for the poor, polenta slowly climbed its way through the ranks to be found in fine dining restaurants across the globe.

In this recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, the polenta is cooked with milk and then mixed with roasted garlic cloves, Parmesan, butter, and black pepper to give it a real punch of cheesy garlicky flavor. The polenta is then served with a mixture of oven roasted root vegetables and finished off with toasted pine nuts, which pair well with the nutty flavor of the polenta. This dish makes a wonderfully different dinner option that's affordable and filling, not to mention packed full of hearty flavor.

Gather the ingredients for this roasted root vegetable polenta recipe

roasted root vegetable polenta ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this roasted root vegetable polenta recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the roasted vegetables, you will want parsnips, carrots, beetroot, butternut squash, garlic, dried thyme, olive oil, and salt and pepper. For the polenta, you'll use milk, polenta, butter, Parmesan, black pepper, and, finally, toasted pine nuts to garnish the dish.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheating oven to 150 C Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Place the root vegetables in an oven tray

root vegetables in oven tray Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add parsnips, carrots, beetroot, and butternut squash to a large roasting pan.

Step 3: Add the seasonings

root vegetables in oven tray Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add whole garlic cloves, thyme, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4: Roast, turning the root vegetables occasionally

roasted root vegetables Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place into the oven and roast for 1 hour, turning occasionally, until vegetables are soft and caramelized at the edges.

Step 5: Heat up the milk

milk in a saucepan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, about halfway through the roasting time, place the milk and salt in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Step 6: Add the polenta

adding polenta to milk Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

When the milk is gently simmering, gradually pour in the polenta while whisking continuously to prevent clumping.

Step 7: Simmer the polenta

saucepan with lid Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Cover the saucepan, reduce the heat to low, and allow the polenta to simmer gently for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 8: Remove the polenta from the heat

cooked polenta in a pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

When the polenta is fluffy and thick, remove it from the heat.

Step 9: Mash the garlic cloves

roasted garlic on a plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the roasted root vegetables from the oven, then transfer the garlic cloves to a plate and roughly mash with a fork.

Step 10: Add flavorings to the polenta

polenta with added ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Mix the mashed garlic into the polenta, along with the butter, grated Parmesan, and black pepper.

Step 11: Serve the roasted root vegetable polenta

roasted root vegetable polenta Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Serve polenta topped with roasted root vegetables and sprinkled with toasted pine nuts.

How can I change up this roasted root vegetable polenta recipe?

plate of roasted root vegetables Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

There are few dishes as simple or as flavorful as roasted vegetables, and they are a meal that can be enjoyed and adapted all year round. Due to their seasonal nature, the vegetables used for roasting in this recipe are easily substituted, and changing them up can add so much variety to this dish. In the height of summer, you might like to move away from root vegetables and lean into more easily available produce like tomatoes, eggplant, and zucchini for a fresh and lighter take.

If you don't have any milk in the house, or perhaps you are lactose intolerant, the milk used to cook the polenta can be swapped either with your preferred stock, or, alternatively, it can simply be cooked using water. It might be slightly less creamy, but the flavorful additions of garlic, Parmesan, and butter add a lot by themselves. And if you would like a bit more variety with the polenta, we recommend substituting the Parmesan for some other strongly flavored cheese; Gruyère or cheddar are both great options.

How can I serve roasted root vegetable polenta?

roasted root vegetable polenta Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

This roasted root vegetable polenta dish is great when enjoyed as a meal in its own right, or it can be served with a simple side of greens such as kale or broccoli. Alternatively, it makes a great side offering that pairs well with a protein. Due to the hearty and well flavored components to this dish, we recommend serving it alongside chicken thighs, beef, or lamb: Lighter meats or fish may be overpowered by the other ingredients.

As for serving leftovers, any extra polenta can be simply reheated, though it may need a little help with some more liquid and butter to get it back to its wonderfully creamy state, or it can be cooked into a variety of different delicious dishes. As it cools, this cornmeal product thickens from a porridge consistency into a soft solid state, which means you can easily repurpose polenta into a crispy snack by slicing it into wedges and frying it in butter. Alternatively, it makes for a great naturally gluten-free pizza base!

Roasted Root Vegetable Polenta Recipe
Creamy, buttery Parmesan polenta is the perfect base for your favorite fall and winter vegetables.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
1
hour
Servings
4
servings
roasted root vegetable polenta on blue plate
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2-3 large parsnips, peeled and cut in half lengthwise
  • 6 medium-sized carrots, peeled and cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 large beetroot, peeled and cubed
  • 2 ½ cups cubed butternut squash, peeled and cubed
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 5 ½ cups whole milk
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 ⅓ cups polenta
  • ¼ cup (½ stick) butter
  • ¾ cup grated Parmesan
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
  2. Add parsnips, carrots, beetroot, and butternut squash to a large roasting pan.
  3. Add whole garlic cloves, thyme, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Place into the oven and roast for 1 hour, turning occasionally, until vegetables are soft and caramelized at the edges.
  5. Meanwhile, about halfway through the roasting time, place the milk and salt in a large saucepan over medium heat.
  6. When the milk is gently simmering, gradually pour in the polenta while whisking continuously to prevent clumping.
  7. Cover the saucepan, reduce the heat to low, and allow the polenta to simmer gently for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  8. When the polenta is fluffy and thick, remove it from the heat.
  9. Remove the roasted root vegetables from the oven, then transfer the garlic cloves to a plate and roughly mash with a fork.
  10. Mix the mashed garlic into the polenta, along with the butter, grated Parmesan, and black pepper.
  11. Serve polenta topped with roasted root vegetables and sprinkled with toasted pine nuts.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 897
Total Fat 43.6 g
Saturated Fat 19.1 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 83.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 101.0 g
Dietary Fiber 12.8 g
Total Sugars 30.8 g
Sodium 1,746.4 mg
Protein 29.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
