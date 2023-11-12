Roasted Root Vegetable Polenta Recipe

Like many great dishes, polenta originates from Italy. Like many Italian foods, it is deceptively simple to make — but much harder to make really well. If you haven't tried it before, polenta is a particularly fine form of cornmeal that is cooked in liquid to create a deliciously thick and creamy, porridge-like meal, which can be consumed either savory or sweet depending on your additions. Originally considered to be a meal for the poor, polenta slowly climbed its way through the ranks to be found in fine dining restaurants across the globe.

In this recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, the polenta is cooked with milk and then mixed with roasted garlic cloves, Parmesan, butter, and black pepper to give it a real punch of cheesy garlicky flavor. The polenta is then served with a mixture of oven roasted root vegetables and finished off with toasted pine nuts, which pair well with the nutty flavor of the polenta. This dish makes a wonderfully different dinner option that's affordable and filling, not to mention packed full of hearty flavor.