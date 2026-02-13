The Aldi Finds That Copycat McDonald's Filet-O-Fish With Low Effort

Not only does Aldi supply a wealth of frozen fish filets to make your own sandwich at home, but Aldi's Fremont Fish Market brand offers a limited-time frozen breaded filet of wild-caught Alaskan pollock modeled directly off McDonald's prized sandwich. Labeled as pollock fish portions, these filets come in a box of four for under $6, which means that each patty costs under $2. Considering a Filet-O-Fish sandwich typically costs between $4 and $6, an Aldi fish filet dupe is a steal, and will supply you with four sandwiches — or you can double or triple the fish in your copycat by piling on the patties.

Choose between original and dill flavors ready to bake or air fry right out of the packaging. The original pollock fish portions are a dead ringer for the mild and delicate Filet-O-Fish filet. On the other hand, the dill flavored filet reminds consumers of Wendy's crispy panko fish sandwich, which ranked third place in our review of fast food fish sandwiches. You could heat the patties in the oven, but an air fryer will maximize the crispy breaded coating in less time.

The filets debuted in February 2024 for a limited time in Aldi grocery stores. Since then, they have appeared once more during the Lent months of 2025. While no official announcement has been made, it's safe to assume that they'll be back on Aldi shelves this February, March, and April.