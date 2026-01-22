This Discontinued McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Featured An Iconic Seasoning

While the exact reasons why McDonald's ran with Furr's idea are unclear, its decision to introduce the product a couple of days before Lent was likely influenced by the fact that 25% of Filet-O-Fish sales were during that period. There's also the way that limited-time offerings attract fresh customers and capitalize on the fear of missing out, with the Old Bay Filet-O-Fish particularly appealing to the seasoning's Mid-Atlantic cult following.

After all, the 18-spice blend is more than just a staple at crab boils. Over the course of Old Bay's eight-decade history, the seasoning has also become deeply associated with the Chesapeake Bay region, and McDonald's was smart to add it to the Filet-O-Fish tartar sauce. But this move also worked from a taste perspective, because the Old Bay lent the rich and tangy tartar sauce a savory, peppery complexity alongside a slightly spicy kick that elevated the entire sandwich. It was the perfect condiment to complement the fried fish patty, and it's no wonder the Old Bay Filet-O-Fish returned to menus the following year.

It also didn't hurt that customers were impressed by the Old Bay Filet-O-Fish, with one Redditor even reminiscing several years later about the "divine" sandwich and saying, "Nothing tops the Old Bay [Filet-O-Fish] McDonald's had a while back." But even though the sandwich was a popular enough offering, the Old Bay Filet-O-Fish's run would eventually come to an end just a few years later, with its last season appearing to be in 2017.