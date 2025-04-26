12 Unexpected Ways To Use Old Bay Seasoning

You probably have plenty of single-ingredient seasonings in your pantry, ready to be combined with other flavors when you're cooking meals from scratch. But sometimes, you just need an easy way to infuse your meals with more flavor, and that's when seasoning mixes come into play. One of our all-time favorite seasoning mixes is Old Bay, the iconic seafood seasoning that can transform everything from a plain piece of cod to a complex seafood boil. But although the product is marketed toward seafood dishes, that's not all it can be used for. In reality, Old Bay can enhance a wide variety of dishes — you just have to get creative.

We've compiled this list of some of the best (and most unexpected) ways to use Old Bay seasoning. Whether you have some in the pantry that you need to use up despite the fact that you don't often make seafood or you're simply searching for a way to infuse your favorite dishes with even more flavor, we've got you covered. Once you try some of these combos, you may never look at Old Bay the same way again.