The Unique Ice Cream Flavor With Roots In Maryland's Seafood Tradition

Hailing from Maryland, Old Bay seasoning is one of those classic spice blends that can find its way comfortably onto potatoes, seafood, and meat. Made with paprika, red pepper, black pepper, and celery salt, the blend brings a light punchy touch to dishes, while additional spices offer an earthy flavor to homemade recipes like crab cakes and even Bloody Mary cocktails. The zesty combination is a staple in many kitchens throughout New England, but savory dishes and drinks aren't the only places this spice finds its way into. While vodka can be found flavored with the spice, ice cream lovers along the East Coast have taken it upon themselves to make up bowls of ice cream with the blend. And it works.

While Old Bay itself was made in the 1940s, pinpointing the foodie who decided to dump the seasoning into ice cream is a bit more challenging. Regardless, the complementary taste of the seasoned ice cream's sweetness matched with the spice's saltiness offers layers of flavor in each spoonful. It can be tricky to find this uncommonly flavored ice cream outside of the region, but it is easy enough to sprinkle the mixture on top of your next bowl of vanilla ice cream to sample the experience for yourself.