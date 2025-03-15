The Worst American Cheese Brand Is Probably In Your Fridge Right Now

American cheese sometimes gets a bad rep for not living up to the classy, high standards of cheese in European countries, but these little yellow squares have a very real place in American cooking and eating. There's no better way to make a banger of a grilled cheese sandwich, and you really can't go wrong when tossing a slice onto any other sandwich or burger. It's even a great way to upgrade your ramen experience, adding a creaminess to the broth. When it comes to American cheese slices, there are plenty of brands on the market to try these days, too. We did the work for you and ranked 8 store-bought American cheese slices from worst to best. It may come as a surprise, but our worst ranked cheese was actually a nostalgic classic: Kraft.

Our tester took quite a few factors into consideration when making the ranking. The methodology involved assessing texture and flavor at both cold and hot temperatures. We prioritized the cheesy texture of the melt, the intensity of the taste, mouthfeel, ingredient list, and the farming practices that went into each product. Though Kraft does nail that ooey-gooey cheesy texture, that's about where the magic ends.