The Worst American Cheese Brand Is Probably In Your Fridge Right Now
American cheese sometimes gets a bad rep for not living up to the classy, high standards of cheese in European countries, but these little yellow squares have a very real place in American cooking and eating. There's no better way to make a banger of a grilled cheese sandwich, and you really can't go wrong when tossing a slice onto any other sandwich or burger. It's even a great way to upgrade your ramen experience, adding a creaminess to the broth. When it comes to American cheese slices, there are plenty of brands on the market to try these days, too. We did the work for you and ranked 8 store-bought American cheese slices from worst to best. It may come as a surprise, but our worst ranked cheese was actually a nostalgic classic: Kraft.
Our tester took quite a few factors into consideration when making the ranking. The methodology involved assessing texture and flavor at both cold and hot temperatures. We prioritized the cheesy texture of the melt, the intensity of the taste, mouthfeel, ingredient list, and the farming practices that went into each product. Though Kraft does nail that ooey-gooey cheesy texture, that's about where the magic ends.
Why should you pass on this classic Kraft American cheese?
Kraft's been a household name for decades, and it often ventures into unexpected and surprising territory with new options like Caramelized Onion singles. But when sampling the original American flavor? It just falls flat. The nostalgia factor can only carry this cheese so far. When eating a slice cold, our tester said it tastes sharp and tangy but has a distinctly plastic feel. When heated up, it melts like a dream, but also loses the complex flavor notes. Redditors dunk on Kraft so hard that it's become a kind of memetically bad product. Bland taste, glaringly artificial color, and some complain that the cheese doesn't even melt like it used to anymore, which is a strike against its one strength.
The ingredient list is a point of concern for some, too. It's not like cheese slices are known to be a beacon of health, but Kraft's American cheese has an ingredient list that's a mile long and filled with ingredients anyone would struggle to pronounce. The thing is, Kraft isn't the only name in the game anymore. And these days, in our opinion, Kraft's American singles just don't deserve the crown. You're better off leaving the nostalgia behind and grabbing a better brand instead.