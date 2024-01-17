Kraft Singles Debuts Caramelized Onion Cheese Slices Plus 2 Other Fancy Flavors

If Kraft Singles are your go-to ingredient when you make a classic grilled cheese or decadent cheeseburger, you'll be glad to know that the popular product now comes in three new fancy flavors. Kraft Singles will be available in Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion varieties at nationwide retailers starting this month. "Fans of the iconic brand can now expand their taste buds with these new additions," the company said in the press release shared with Tasting Table.

This is the first time that the company has released new Kraft Singles flavors in nearly a decade. You'll be able to purchase the three new flavors in packs of 16 slices, just like the classic Kraft Singles. The new flavors join other Kraft Singles flavors like American, White American, Sharp Cheddar, and Swiss. Each new variety contains 50 calories per slice. Check your local retailer for availability and pricing of the new flavors.