Kraft Singles Debuts Caramelized Onion Cheese Slices Plus 2 Other Fancy Flavors
If Kraft Singles are your go-to ingredient when you make a classic grilled cheese or decadent cheeseburger, you'll be glad to know that the popular product now comes in three new fancy flavors. Kraft Singles will be available in Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion varieties at nationwide retailers starting this month. "Fans of the iconic brand can now expand their taste buds with these new additions," the company said in the press release shared with Tasting Table.
This is the first time that the company has released new Kraft Singles flavors in nearly a decade. You'll be able to purchase the three new flavors in packs of 16 slices, just like the classic Kraft Singles. The new flavors join other Kraft Singles flavors like American, White American, Sharp Cheddar, and Swiss. Each new variety contains 50 calories per slice. Check your local retailer for availability and pricing of the new flavors.
Elevate your sandwiches with Kraft Singles new flavors
The Caramelized Onion Kraft Singles sound like an umami-packed cheese that would elevate any sandwich, like making a french dip-inspired grilled cheese. They would also be an easy way to top a pot of French onion soup. The brand recommends using this variety for a deluxe ham and cheese panini. Give your favorite sandwich a dose of heat with the Jalapeño Kraft Singles, which are made with actual jalapeno peppers. And, we think the Garlic & Herb slices will elevate a cheeseburger or a chicken parmesan sandwich, as seen on the packaging.
This might be the first time in nearly a decade that foodies can embrace new Kraft Singles flavors, but it's not the first time the brand has experimented with other products. Back in June, the company launched a limited-time collaboration with Little Pie Company with Kraft Singles Apple Pie. More recently, the company partnered with Chef Shirley Chung for grilled cheese and tomato souplings, which were temporarily available at the chef's eateries in November 2023.