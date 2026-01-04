Ribeye Steak Sandwich With Caramelized Onions Recipe
Make your lunch feel like a visit to a fancy sandwich shop thanks to this ribeye steak sandwich with caramelized onions recipe. Channeling the deep flavors of sweet caramelized onions, tangy horseradish aioli, and peppery arugula, this sandwich manages to make steak feel even more grown-up than it already is. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this ribeye steak sandwich hits all the right notes between the rich, savory meat balanced by the sharp bite of arugula and a piquant, creamy sauce. The secret here is in the details and the mix of competing textures. Caramelizing the onions slowly develops their natural sweetness, while the horseradish aioli adds a kick that cuts through the richness of the steak and cheese. Searing the ribeye in a smoking-hot cast iron skillet creates a flavorful crust, and toasting the rolls in the steak drippings adds another layer of beefy goodness.
The sandwich is best eaten fresh, but it can be reheated if you remove the arugula, making it great for a portable lunch or a dinner that feels special without requiring hours in the kitchen. Accompany it with a cold beer or a glass of pinot noir, and the whole meal will feel absolutely extravagant (without a whole lot of effort).
Gather the ingredients for this ribeye steak sandwich with caramelized onions
To make the horseradish aioli for the sandwich, you'll need mayonnaise, prepared horseradish, minced garlic, lemon juice, and salt. For the caramelized onions, grab butter, thinly sliced large onions, and sugar. The sandwich requires ribeye steak seasoned with salt and black pepper, split ciabatta rolls, sliced Gruyère cheese, and fresh arugula.
Step 1: Make the horseradish aioli
Make the aioli by whisking together mayonnaise, horseradish, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Refrigerate until needed.
Step 2: Melt butter in skillet
Melt butter in a large skillet set over medium heat.
Step 3: Add onions and sugar to pan
Add onions and sugar.
Step 4: Caramelize the onions
Cook the onions, stirring occasionally, until deep golden brown, about 30 minutes. Set aside.
Step 5: Season the steak
Season the steak generously with salt and pepper on both sides.
Step 6: Heat cast iron skillet
Heat an oiled cast iron skillet over high heat until smoking.
Step 7: Sear steak
Sear steak 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare.
Step 8: Rest steak
Remove the steak and rest for 10 minutes.
Step 9: Toast the ciabatta rolls
Toast the ciabatta rolls cut-side down in the steak drippings until golden, 2-3 minutes.
Step 10: Slice the steak
Slice steak thinly against the grain.
Step 11: Spread aioli over the bread
Spread aioli on both of the rolls.
Step 12: Arrange steak on sandwich
Divide steak among the bottom halves of the rolls.
Step 13: Top with onions and cheese
Top with caramelized onions and Gruyère slices.
Step 14: Set broiler to low
Set the broiler to low.
Step 15: Broil the sandwiches
Transfer the sandwich bottoms to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place them under the broiler for 2-3 minutes, until the cheese melts.
Step 16: Top with arugula
Top the sandwiches with arugula.
Step 17: Serve the ribeye steak sandwiches
Cap the steak sandwiches and serve immediately.
How can I switch up this steak sandwich recipe?
There are plenty of ways to change up this steak sandwich, depending on your mood and preferences. For a lighter option for lunch or dinner, we love foregoing the bread and turning this recipe into a steak salad. To go this route, simply fill a bowl with or a plate with a bed of arugula, and arrange the sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, and shredded Gruyère on top, then drizzle the horseradish aioli on top as a dressing. You can also add croutons or a grain like farro to turn this into a full meal.
If you want to add more vegetables, roasted red peppers bring a sweet, smoky dimension that complements the beef beautifully. Adding sun-dried tomatoes would give the dish an intense, tangy note that balances out the rich sauce. For a Mediterranean twist, spread olive tapenade on the rolls before adding the aioli, for a touch of briny, savory complexity.
You can also experiment with different cheeses. Aged white cheddar, fontina, or even blue cheese work wonderfully with steak. If you want a spicy kick, add a few dashes of hot sauce to the aioli.
Can I use a different cut of steak in this sandwich recipe?
Ribeye is ideal for this sandwich due to its marbling and tenderness, but several other cuts would work well as substitutes. Strip steak (also called New York strip) is an excellent alternative that offers great beefy flavor with slightly less fat than ribeye. It tastes great and also has a leaner texture, which works well in a sandwich.
Sirloin steak is more budget-friendly and, while less tender, becomes perfect in this sandwich when cooked well and sliced thinly against the grain after cooking. Flank steak or skirt steak are also economical choices that work well if you're careful not to overcook them. Aim for medium-rare and slice them very thinly across the grain to maximize tenderness.
For a truly luxurious sandwich, filet mignon provides unmatched tenderness, though it lacks some of the robust flavor of fattier cuts. Even leftover steak from a previous meal can be repurposed for this sandwich. Simply reheat it gently and slice it thin for an equally-luxe sandwich without the fuss.