Make your lunch feel like a visit to a fancy sandwich shop thanks to this ribeye steak sandwich with caramelized onions recipe. Channeling the deep flavors of sweet caramelized onions, tangy horseradish aioli, and peppery arugula, this sandwich manages to make steak feel even more grown-up than it already is. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this ribeye steak sandwich hits all the right notes between the rich, savory meat balanced by the sharp bite of arugula and a piquant, creamy sauce. The secret here is in the details and the mix of competing textures. Caramelizing the onions slowly develops their natural sweetness, while the horseradish aioli adds a kick that cuts through the richness of the steak and cheese. Searing the ribeye in a smoking-hot cast iron skillet creates a flavorful crust, and toasting the rolls in the steak drippings adds another layer of beefy goodness.

The sandwich is best eaten fresh, but it can be reheated if you remove the arugula, making it great for a portable lunch or a dinner that feels special without requiring hours in the kitchen. Accompany it with a cold beer or a glass of pinot noir, and the whole meal will feel absolutely extravagant (without a whole lot of effort).