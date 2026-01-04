Ribeye Steak Sandwich With Caramelized Onions Recipe

By Ksenia Prints  and Tasting Table Staff
Hands holding a ribeye steak sandwich over more sandwiches on parchment Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Make your lunch feel like a visit to a fancy sandwich shop thanks to this ribeye steak sandwich with caramelized onions recipe. Channeling the deep flavors of sweet caramelized onions, tangy horseradish aioli, and peppery arugula, this sandwich manages to make steak feel even more grown-up than it already is. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this ribeye steak sandwich hits all the right notes between the rich, savory meat balanced by the sharp bite of arugula and a piquant, creamy sauce. The secret here is in the details and the mix of competing textures. Caramelizing the onions slowly develops their natural sweetness, while the horseradish aioli adds a kick that cuts through the richness of the steak and cheese. Searing the ribeye in a smoking-hot cast iron skillet creates a flavorful crust, and toasting the rolls in the steak drippings adds another layer of beefy goodness. 

The sandwich is best eaten fresh, but it can be reheated if you remove the arugula, making it great for a portable lunch or a dinner that feels special without requiring hours in the kitchen. Accompany it with a cold beer or a glass of pinot noir, and the whole meal will feel absolutely extravagant (without a whole lot of effort).

Gather the ingredients for this ribeye steak sandwich with caramelized onions

Ingredients for ribeye steak sandwich Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make the horseradish aioli for the sandwich, you'll need mayonnaise, prepared horseradish, minced garlic, lemon juice, and salt. For the caramelized onions, grab butter, thinly sliced large onions, and sugar. The sandwich requires ribeye steak seasoned with salt and black pepper, split ciabatta rolls, sliced Gruyère cheese, and fresh arugula. 

Step 1: Make the horseradish aioli

Holding small ramekin with aioli Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Make the aioli by whisking together mayonnaise, horseradish, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Refrigerate until needed.

Step 2: Melt butter in skillet

Pan with melted butter Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Melt butter in a large skillet set over medium heat.

Step 3: Add onions and sugar to pan

Pan with sliced onions Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add onions and sugar.

Step 4: Caramelize the onions

Pan with caramelized onions Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cook the onions, stirring occasionally, until deep golden brown, about 30 minutes. Set aside.

Step 5: Season the steak

Steak sprinkled with salt and pepper Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Season the steak generously with salt and pepper on both sides.

Step 6: Heat cast iron skillet

Seasoned cast iron pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Heat an oiled cast iron skillet over high heat until smoking.

Step 7: Sear steak

Cooked steak in a cast iron pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Sear steak 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare.

Step 8: Rest steak

Cooked steak on plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove the steak and rest for 10 minutes.

Step 9: Toast the ciabatta rolls

Ciabatta buns toasting in a cast iron pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Toast the ciabatta rolls cut-side down in the steak drippings until golden, 2-3 minutes.

Step 10: Slice the steak

Cooked steak in a plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Slice steak thinly against the grain.

Step 11: Spread aioli over the bread

Spreading aioli on bread Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Spread aioli on both of the rolls.

Step 12: Arrange steak on sandwich

Steak on sandwich halves Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Divide steak among the bottom halves of the rolls.

Step 13: Top with onions and cheese

Sandwich halves topped with cheese Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Top with caramelized onions and Gruyère slices.

Step 14: Set broiler to low

Oven set to low broil Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Set the broiler to low.

Step 15: Broil the sandwiches

Steak sandwiches with broiled cheese Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Transfer the sandwich bottoms to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place them under the broiler for 2-3 minutes, until the cheese melts.

Step 16: Top with arugula

Steak sandwiches with broiled cheese and arugula Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Top the sandwiches with arugula.

Step 17: Serve the ribeye steak sandwiches

Hands holding one of four ribeye steak sandwiches on parchment Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cap the steak sandwiches and serve immediately.

What to serve with ribeye steak sandwiches

Two ribeye steak sandwiches stacked one on the other
How can I switch up this steak sandwich recipe?

Four ribeye steak sandwiches on parchment Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

There are plenty of ways to change up this steak sandwich, depending on your mood and preferences. For a lighter option for lunch or dinner, we love foregoing the bread and turning this recipe into a steak salad. To go this route, simply fill a bowl with or a plate with a bed of arugula, and arrange the sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, and shredded Gruyère on top, then drizzle the horseradish aioli on top as a dressing. You can also add croutons or a grain like farro to turn this into a full meal.

If you want to add more vegetables, roasted red peppers bring a sweet, smoky dimension that complements the beef beautifully. Adding sun-dried tomatoes would give the dish an intense, tangy note that balances out the rich sauce. For a Mediterranean twist, spread olive tapenade on the rolls before adding the aioli, for a touch of briny, savory complexity.

You can also experiment with different cheeses. Aged white cheddar, fontina, or even blue cheese work wonderfully with steak. If you want a spicy kick, add a few dashes of hot sauce to the aioli.

Can I use a different cut of steak in this sandwich recipe?

Four ribeye steak sandwiches on parchment Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Ribeye is ideal for this sandwich due to its marbling and tenderness, but several other cuts would work well as substitutes. Strip steak (also called New York strip) is an excellent alternative that offers great beefy flavor with slightly less fat than ribeye. It tastes great and also has a leaner texture, which works well in a sandwich.

Sirloin steak is more budget-friendly and, while less tender, becomes perfect in this sandwich when cooked well and sliced thinly against the grain after cooking. Flank steak or skirt steak are also economical choices that work well if you're careful not to overcook them. Aim for medium-rare and slice them very thinly across the grain to maximize tenderness.

For a truly luxurious sandwich, filet mignon provides unmatched tenderness, though it lacks some of the robust flavor of fattier cuts. Even leftover steak from a previous meal can be repurposed for this sandwich. Simply reheat it gently and slice it thin for an equally-luxe sandwich without the fuss.

