Elevated Patty Melt With Brandy Caramelized Onions Recipe

Any burger lover has a soft spot for patty melts. Like a hamburger without the commitment of a hamburger bun, a patty melt is the lunchtime equivalent of the classic Americana food. Usually found in diners and greasy spoons, a patty melt consists of a burger patty, melted cheese, and grilled onions between slices of toasted rye bread. Though those elements can vary, patty melts rarely deviate from being half burger, half grilled cheese – in other words, a perfect invention.

Take your patty melts to the next level with recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's elevated version. The onions are softly caramelized in brandy for a rich, decadent flavor, then piled on top of a seared patty and plenty of gooey Fontina cheese. Best of all, this patty melt is slathered with herby aioli and stacked on top of thick, garlicky Texas toast. The tall sandwich is toasted in the oven, melding all of the rich and indulgent flavors together effortlessly. Though this sandwich has all the traditional flavors of a classic, the brandy, Fontina, aioli, and toast will remind you that it's not just your average patty melt — it's much better.