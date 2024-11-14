Steak and Chimichurri Sandwiches Recipe

These steak sandwiches come together pretty quickly, but we'll readily admit that waiting for the onions to pickle perfectly and the steak to fully marinate isn't exactly the first thing we want to be doing when we get home hungry after a long day. A real fast and easy meal is one that can be pulled together in minutes, almost thoughtlessly, and be devoured during an episode of The Bachelor. The best news about a long prep time, though? It can be done ahead.

Advertisement

The best way to make these sandwiches ahead of time is to prepare each element before you go to work — or for the night owls, the evening before. The blended chimichurri will last in the refrigerator for four to five days, or until the sauce is no longer bright green. The steak can be marinated eight hours in advance, but it can also be cooked and stored in the fridge for four to five days. The pickled onions can be made as far as two weeks in advance and are excellent on salads, tacos, and wraps, so making a batch ahead is a huge benefit to your other meals. With all of the fillings prepared in advance, you can simply fill a hoagie with steak and cheese, toast it until warm, and top it with the onions and sauce. Suddenly, that hour and a half becomes 15 minutes or less — perfect for any day of the week.

Advertisement